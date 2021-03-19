Pokemon can be great companions, but there are plenty who are just downright annoying.

Annoying can mean a lot of things. They can sound annoying, look annoying, be a nuisance in battle, or simply get in the way of a trainer on their adventure one too many times.

This isn't to say they can't be great partners. Some of the most annoying Pokemon can be a terror in battle. Just because they are annoying, does not mean they are useless.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most annoying Pokemon of all time

#5 - Ludicolo

Ludicolo falls under the category of annoying in battle. It isn't just annoying because of how it trots around singing its name. Ludicolo is a Water/Grass-type Pokemon. That means the normal Electric or Fire weakness for each type is gone. Coupled with its incredible ability to use status moves and draw about battles, Ludicolo is super annoying.

#4 - Abra

Abra is annoying in the way it constantly escapes. Players of the early Pokemon games know this pain all too well. Abra evolves into the super powerful Kadabra and then Alakazam. To this day, those two evolutions are amazing Psychic-types to have.

Catching an Abra was the difficult part, however. Trainers either knocked it out, threw an unsuccessful Poke Ball on the first turn, or did enough damage to keep it from fainting. Then it would use Teleport and the encounter was over.

#3 - Meltan

Meltan is annoying in the way it evolves. Meltan is from the Let's Go games as well as Pokemon GO. It can then be moved to other games after being caught. In order to add Melmetal to the Pokedex, however, Meltan must evolve.

It can only evolve in Pokemon GO with 400 Candies. There is no way to evolve it in other games, so for trainers who didn't know that, they were annoyingly out of luck if they moved it before evolving.

#2 - Zubat

Everyone knows what makes Zubat annoying. In any cave across the Pokemon series, and there are plenty of them, Zubat more than likely litters them. Without a Repel available, these caves can be a nightmare. Every few steps, as a trainer just tries to make it through, a Zubat appears. Zubat here, Zubat there, Zubat Zubat everywhere.

#1 - Wobbuffet

Wobbuffet is the most annoying Pokemon of all time. It can be annoying in battle with its bulk and its screen setups. It is annoying in the way it looks. It is annoying in the way it sounds when it says its own name. It is even annoying in the anime series.

Many fans have become fond of it at this point, but Wobbuffet forcing its way out of its Poke Ball and into the Team Rocket introduction each episode, cemented its legacy.