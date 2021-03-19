Top 3 Pokemon that Nando used in the anime

Nando is a trainer in the Pokemon anime that competes in both gym battles and contests.

Although Nando is known to have a very peaceful and gentle demeanor throughout the show, his Pokemon are still top-notch in battle. While he might not be as skilled a trainer as the likes of Ash Ketchum, Nando has managed to raise some decent Pokemon on his team.

Here are the top three Pocket Monsters that Nando used in the anime.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Nando's Top 3 Pokemon in the show

#3 - Sunflora

Sunflora (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sunflora has been a useful Pokemon for Nando in a variety of ways. When its Trainer was accused of stealing the Adamant Orb, it managed to track down the true culprits (Team Rocket) and prove Nando's innocence.

Sunflora also came in clutch more than once for Nando during the Sinnoh Grand Festival, helping him earn an advancement to the semi-final rounds.

Advertisement

#2 - Kricketune

Kricketune (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nando's second-best Pokemon is Kricketune, who has helped its trainer in gym battles and contests alike.

Kricketune was a key Pokemon during Nando's battles in the Grand Festival. It was also the one primarily responsible for him winning his fourth ribbon in the Beach Rose Contest.

Although it ended up losing, Nando's Kricketune also put up a tremendous fight against Ash's Heracross in the Lily of the Valley Conference.

#1 - Roserade

Roserade (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Roserade is Nando's primary and best overall Pokemon. He has trained it since it made its debut as a Budew in the episode "Dawn of a New Era!," where it managed to end a disagreement between Ash and Dawn.

Nando has relied on his Roserade throughout its evolutionary-forms to be a strong competitor in contests and battles. It is responsible for helping Nando win the Hearthome Contest. Roserade also fought well against Ash's Staraptor in the Lily of the Valley Conference.

Roserade is the best Pokemon on Nando's team due to its experience in contests/battles and its skill at making peace between characters in the show.

Also Read: Top 3 Pokemon that Trip used in the anime