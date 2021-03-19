The Pokemon universe of is full of all sorts of creatures, including a wide range of creepy beings.

Some Pokemon are cute and cuddly. Others make incredible companions, in battle or in the workforce. Then there are those who are just plain creepy.

Not all of them are Ghost-type Pokemon. While they are essentially creepy by design, there are some who are creepy in other ways, such as appearance or backstory.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 creepiest Pokemon of all time

#5 - Cubone

Image via The Pokemon Company

Cubone is often seen as one of the cute and cuddly Pokemon. It is pretty creepy, though. A lot about Cubone is unknown. What is known is that all of them wear the skull of their mother. How does it get the skull? Does it wait for its mother to decay? Does it rip it out after it passes away? The what-ifs regarding Cubone are what make it a creepy creature.

#4 - Mimikyu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mimikyu comes with creepy unknown factors as well. It wears a disguise that resembles a Pikachu. Nobody knows what Mimikyu looks like under the cloth of the Pikachu costume. That is because if someone sees what it really looks like, they will die in a very painful manner. That is literally a part of its Pokedex entries.

#3 - Drifloon

Image via The Pokemon Company

This ghost balloon is especially creepy. Balloons are a very common item for children to be excited about. They all love holding a balloon and showing it off. That is where Drifloon comes into play. Children in the Pokemon universe grab onto Drifloon. Drifloon then floats off with the child and they are never seen again. That is terrifying.

#2 - Froslass

Image via The Pokemon Company

Froslass is another Ghost-type Pokemon with horrifying personality details. Froslass is very elegant in appearance and in battle. Froslass is said to become very fond of beautiful objects, Pokemon, and people. She steals them, freezes them, and leaves them in her lair as statues. That is its goal in life. Or, well, death.

#1 - Mr. Mime

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mr. Mime is so creepy. Just looking at it has made generations of Pokemon fans shudder in terror. It is the only Pokemon to truly resemble a human, making fans wonder how exactly it came to be. It is also a mime who talks. And if someone interrupts its act, it will smack the life out of them. The life-like version in Detective Pikachu only cemented this fact.