There's always an evil organization trying to thwart the efforts of a player in the Pokemon games, though some of these corrupt groups have been more fiersome than others.

While players of the Pokemon games may always dislike the enemies they face, it must be noted that they are a necessary component for any protagonist to rise to the top of the Pokemon world.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 evil organizations in the Pokemon games

#3 - Team Galactic

Team Galactic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Team Galactic was the evil organization in the Pokemon Diamond and Silver games. Other than being somewhat more stylish than other corrupt groups in the franchise, they also had especially evil plans intended for the entire Pokemon world.

The leader of the group was known as Cyrus, and his goal was to harness the powers of the Legendary Pokemon Palkia and Dialga so that he could morph the universe more towards his liking.

#2 - Team Flare

Team Flare (Image via Tom Salazar)

Team Flare was an evil organization mostly concerned with their appearance and style. Considering that, it's quite funny they picked those ugly orange suits to wear.

This group debuted in the Pokemon X and Y games, where they sought to make the world a place where material possessions and vanity are more important than Pocket Monsters.

The group's leader, Lysandre, ultimately decided that the Pokemon world didn't deserve to have his ideals and so he tried to destroy it. Thankfully, the organization failed.

#1 - Team Rocket

Team Rocket in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Who else could top the list of the best evil agencies from the Pokemon games, other than Team Rocket?

This dastardly establishment also stars as the main antagonists in the Pokemon anime, where they always seemed to be getting blasted off into the sky by Ash Ketchum.

The awful Team Rocket were the enemies of players of the original Pokemon games, Red and Blue. The goal of this group is similar to others on this list, to take over the world by stealing everyone's Pokemon and gaining fame in the process. It seems like there would be better ways to earn the adoration of fans, but hey, someone's got to be the bad guys.

