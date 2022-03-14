Top 3 free games like PUBG Mobile Lite with file size under 50 MB in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is appreciated by players worldwide due to its low-device requirements. The title has realistic graphics, easy gameplay, and is one of the best mobile games in the battle royale genre.

Similar to the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, there are various Android games that are compatible with low-end devices. Here are a few of the games with file sizes below 50 MB that players can enjoy on their Android smartphones.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Hence, Indian gamers are requested to play Battlegrounds Mobile India instead.

Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite that are below 50 MB

1) FPS Gun Shooting Games offline

Since the game can be enjoyed offline, it offers a PVP Multiplayer mode against the AI. The game also has a battle royale mode that will surely remind players of the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy mission-based modes like Sniper Shooting Game Mission, Cover Strike Mission, and more. The game has been downloaded 100 million times and has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 43 MB

2) TDM: Team Deathmatch 4v4 2021

This game is a lot like the Team Deathmatch mode that PUBG Mobile Lite offers its players. There are three major modes that players can enjoy: Action Game Mode, Mission Mode, and Sniping Mode.

The game is good for beginners as there is a dedicated practice mode that they can use to improve their shooting skills. TDM can be enjoyed in both the TPS and FPS modes.

Size: 47 MB

3) Gun Strike 2: Commando Secret Mission-FPS Game

From completing challenges to joining a squad to eradicating enemies, this game can be downloaded by low-end device owners. Gun Strike 2 has a good arsenal of weapons like PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game is meant for players who often face internet connectivity issues as it can be played offline. The title offers over 20 different types of weapons and over 185 single-player quests that mobile gamers can enjoy.

Size: 48 MB

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

