Some of the most valuable Pokemon across the franchise come not from catching them as usual, but as gifts.

A gifted Pokemon is one that was received in a game that the player did not catch or trade with another player for. This includes in-game trades, fossil resurrection, and even buying the Magikarp from that very generous man next to Mt. Moon.

Here's a quick look at the three most valuable gifted Pokemon across the series!

Top 3 Gift Pokemon of all time

#3 - Starter Pokemon

Starter Pokemon (Image via teahub.io)

At the start of almost every single Pokemon journey, the player is gifted one of three different elemental starters by a Pokemon professor. In the vast majority of cases, these three starters are not able to be caught in the wild at all, meaning that this professor has just gifted the player an incredibly rare and valuable Pokemon.

Sure, maybe it was gifted so that the professor can get some free research for their Pokedex. But the fact remains that this single gifted Pokemon starts off every Pokemon trainer's story, making it an incredibly invaluable gift.

#2 - Eevee

Eevee and most of the Eeveelutions (Image via Multi Canvas Art)

Eevee is a Pokemon with endless potential, having eight different evolutions to date. It was a gifted Pokemon for the first four generations of the franchise, and has since been gifted three more times - it was even a starter once, being gifted to the player in Let's Go, Eevee!

With so many great options to choose from, Eevee is a Pokemon that can squeeze into just about any team without trouble. This makes it an amazing gift, no matter which game the player is playing.

#1 - Shiny Dratini/Shiny Gible

Shiny Dratini and SHiny Gible (Image via bw2channel on YouTube)

There are only four Pokemon across the entirety of the franchise that are guaranteed to be shiny. Three of them come from Pokemon Black & White 2, and two of those three are gifted Pokemon.

Either Gible or Dratini (Gible for Black 2 players, Dratini for White 2 players) will be gifted to the player while visiting Alder after defeating Benga. This is no easy feat casually, so any player with one of these guaranteed shinies should feel proud to show off their alternately colored pseudo-legendary Pokemon.