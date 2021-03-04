Top 3 Ice Type Legendary Pokemon

Ice type legendary Pokemon are few and far between, making them mythical even by the already rare standards among legendary Pokemon.

While few in number, the legendary Ice types make up for their lack in quantity with quality by having impressive designs and diverse usability. Trainers interested in using one of the shimmering glacial Pokemon on this list will certainly not find themselves disappointed with their decision.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Top 3 Ice Legendary Pokemon

#3 - Articuno

Image via HDQwalls

Articuno, one of Generation I's elemental bird trio, is the original Ice type legendary Pokemon. After traversing a vast and frozen cavern, you stumble upon a treacherous encounter with this magnificent cryo-phoenix. The ambiance of the encounter alone is *ahem* quite legendary. But for a legendary Pokemon, that should be the norm and not the exception. Articuno is on this list for more than just its thematic home turf.

Should you succeed in catching the frigid Pokemon, you'll have gained an ally who boasts a prolific special defense stat and that specializes in supporting its trainer's team. Whether it be through using a plethora of utility moves or by walling overgrown Grass types and barren Ground types, Articuno has a solid place on any team longing for this graceful bird's presence.

#2 - Glastrier

Image via Eclipse Ford on ArtStation

The crowned Pokemon Calyrex is a Psychic and Grass Type legendary Pokemon added in Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC. Within that DLC, trainers can choose one of two different steeds to reunite the regal Pokemon with. Of the two options is Glastrier, a swift Ice type mount that can more than hold its own with or without its High King rider.

Glastrier is unique in that it can be used either on its own or combined with Calyrex. While still a formidable Pokemon independently, Glastrier's true potential is drawn out when it acts as Calyrex's capable steed. Together, they can utilize two separate abilities simultaneously on the battlefield.

Add that to their powerful offensive typing of Psychic and Ice, their bone-chilling attack stat and freezing defensive stats, and their diverse move-set, and you have a sovereign steed and rider Pokemon pair that earns a well-deserved second spot on this list.

#1 - Kyurem

Image via Jasqreate on DeviantArt

The Dragon and Ice type legendary Pokemon Kyurem is a terrible force of nature, coating the battlefield in a fine layer of frost over any Pokemon or trainer that would dare to stand against it. From its physical design to its lore, everything about Kyurem reminds one of the raw and unrefined power of the frozen tundra.

In addition to its pure base form, Kyurem also possesses two alternate forms introduced in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. These forms push Kyurem beyond its regular limits, turning the ice-clad legendary into a tank-shattering terror capable of using Reshiram's furious Fusion Flare or Zekrom's signature Fusion Bolt depending on if it's in its white or black form respectively.

And as if that weren't enough, Kyurem gains either the Turboblaze or Turbobolt ability, effectively eliminating any hope of an opposing Pokemon escaping Kyurem's wrath via an ability.