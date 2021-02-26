Calyrex was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra, serving as the Legendary mascot of the expansion.

Calyrex once ruled over the Galar region as its king, bringing bountiful harvests to its inhabitants. The citizens eventually began to express disbelief in the Legend of Calyrex, causing him to fade from power.

The Crown Tundra sees his return, along with his trusty steed. That steed can either by Glastrier or Spectrier. This sees an Ice Rider Psychic/Ice-type form and a Shadow Rider Psychic/Ghost-type form.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Calyrex in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Calyrex

Image via Game Freak

Psychic

Giga Drain

Calm Mind

Reflect

On its own, Calyrex is pretty mediocre. As a Legendary Pokemon, it can still hold its own. It has a base HP of 100 and every other stat is a base of 80. It should be given Leftovers and have the Ability Unnerve.

As a Psychic/Grass-type, the first two moves provide a Same Type Attack Bonus. Giga Drain also provides some healing. Calm Mind can bulk Calyrex up a bit more, but be careful when using this against a Pokemon that can take it out quickly.

Lastly, Reflect will simply serve as a setup move for the rest of the team. By itself, Calyrex is seemingly no good, but it can still serve a purpose in the right situation with the right team around it.

Ice Rider Calyrex

Image via Game Freak

Glacial Lance

High Horsepower

Seed Bomb

Swords Dance

Ice Rider Calyrex can be a very effective Pokemon. It has extremely low Speed, thus, it should be paired with a solid Trick Room user. The "As One" ability provides the effects of Unnerve and Chilling Neigh. Chilling Neigh raises the Attack state by one stage whenever it causes a Pokemon to faint with a damaging move.

Glacial Lance is a powerful physical attack, the signature of Ice Rider Calyrex. High Horsepower provides some coverage, doing physical Ground-type damage to Fire or Rock Pokemon that may oppose it.

Seed Bomb is another powerful coverage move. On top of that is Swords Dance, allowing for an even further boost to the Attack stat. Make Life Orb the item and, at the cost of some HP, Ice Rider Calyrex will be able to do massive damage in Trick Room.

Shadow Rider Calyrex

Image via Game Freak

Astral Barrage

Psychic

Giga Drain

Nasty Plot

Shadow Rider Calyrex's "As One" Ability receives Unnerve and Grim Neigh effects. Grim Neigh boosts the Special Attack stat when the user faints a Pokemon with a damaging move. This version of Calyrex is extremely quick and excels in the Special Attack department.

Astral Barrage is the signature move, doing massive Special Ghost-type damage. Psychic is another Special damage move that gets a STAB with the Psychic/Ghost-typing. That makes Giga Drain the main coverage move, gaining back some HP with each hit.

Nasty Plot is the last move in the set. This furthers the climb of Shadow Rider Calyrex's Special Attack. Each use raises it by two stages. This can make it nearly unstoppable when taking into consideration its speed.