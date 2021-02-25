Zamazenta is one of the game mascots for Pokemon Sword and Shield, gracing the cover of the latter.

Like its counterpart Zacian, Zamazenta is an incredibly powerful Legendary. In its Crowned Shield form, when holding the Rusted Shield item, it receives major boosts to its defensive stats.

Its speed does drop, but not enough to be a detriment. Zamazenta can slot in as a defensive wall or hard hitting physical attackers. This Legendary can take a punch and deliver one just as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Zamazenta in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Behemoth Bash

This is Zamazenta's signature move in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It must know the move Iron Head. When entering battle, knowing Iron Head, in its Crowned Shield form, Behemoth Bash will be available. It does incredible physical Steel-type damage that will double in power if the target is Dynamaxed.

Close Combat

As a Fighting-type Pokemon, it will receive a STAB when using Close Combat. It lowers its defense by a bit when used, but that can be remedied. Zamazenta's Ability, Dauntless Shield, rases its Defense stat when it enters a battle. Close Combat won't harm it that much after one use.

Iron Defense

If Close Combat seems to be the go to throughout the battle, Iron Defense can regain some of that lost defense. This raises physical Defense by two stages every time it is used. If Zamazenta can pull this off prior to using Close Combat, it will have a super boosted Defensive stat. A couple uses of Close Combat will simply take its Defense back to where it was. Special Defense will still be hurting though.

Play Rough

Zamazenta is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type Pokemon moves. Play Rough gives it another physical attack that can cover its bases. Close Combat should be able to handle the Ground and Fire Pokemon. Play Rough, a Fairy-type move, will be able to take on any Fighting-types that enter battle. It is also a good move to take on the always powerful Dragon-types.