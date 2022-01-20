Top 3 mods for God of War on PC

God of War has been available on PC for just a short while, but modders have already started tweaking the game to their liking.

The modding community has taken so many games and changed them. They have gone from adding ridiculous in-game effects, to updating the graphics to make the game look infinitely better.

The latest journey for Kratos, along with his son Atreus, is already visually appealing and considered one of the best games of all time. There are three mods that make it even better.

The 3 best mods for God of War on PC

3) Odin reshade

The Odin Reshade mod makes the game as grim as it can be. The colors, shadows, and overall atmosphere of the Norse realms will be darker and bleaker with this mod.

If you want to play the game feeling hopeless and unsure of what awaits you around every corner, this is the mod for you. The dark world Odin Reshade provides fits the demeanor of Kratos perfectly.

2) New game plus save file

On PlayStation 4, players could enter the new game plus mode after beating the game for the first time to start God of War over, but also allows Kratos and Atreus to keep their upgrades.

The new game plus mod makes the game behave like it is in NG+ mode. You'll dive in with all of Kratos' max stats, upgraded weapons, and abilities to decimate the evil Norse gods without breaking a sweat.

1) GOW regrade

The GOW regrade mod is one of the most popular to arrive alongside the game's release on PC. Instead of turning the world darker, it boosts its vibrance and makes it appear more stunning.

God of War's graphics become sharper without taking away from the original beauty of the game's environment. Everyone playing on PC should try this one and see how it looks - at least once.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider