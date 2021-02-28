Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced some wonderful new Legendaries, but some normal creatures could fit the category.

Each Generation of Pokemon has those who are super rare and powerful, but do not have a Legendary or Mythical label placed upon them. Generation VIII is no exception to that.

There are oftentimes pseudo-Legendary Pokemon introduced. Sword and Shield does that with Dragapult. Outside of that Dragon/Ghost-type, three Pokemon could have used the actual Legendary title.

3 Pokemon who could've been Legendaries in Sword and Shield

#3 - Stonjourner

Image via Game Freak

Stonjourner is a simple Rock-type Pokemon introduced in Sword and Shield. It has decent Attack and Defense stats, but everything else is mediocre. It could have certainly been given better stats and status as a Legendary Pokemon in Generation VIII.

It is said to resemble/represent the mysterious rock structure known as Stonehenge. It is an iconic location, so the Pokemon based on it should have been made Legendary. It could have been a cool piece injected into the story.

#2 - Dracozolt

Image via Game Freak

The Fossil Pokemon all should have been Legendary in Sword and Shield. They are all sorts of abominations with two different Fossils smashed together. No one really cares for Arctovish or Arctozolt. Dracozolt, of the group, is very popular, though.

It is an Electric/Dragon-type Pokemon who is a brutal attacker in competitive battling. These ancient creatures should have been made into Legendary Pokemon. The story behind it could have been incredible.

#1 - Dracovish

Image via Game Freak

Dracovish is maybe even more popular than Dracozolt. It immediately became a force in battles with a crazy learnset and a signature move known as Fishious Rend. Dracovish saw power that even some Legendary Pokemon never see.

Along with the aforementioned Electric version, this Water/Dragon-type could have been a great Legendary Pokemon. Categorized as a Fossil Pokemon, Dracovish has all the makings of the Legendary label.