Between the main game, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra, Sword and Shield has introduced a variety of Legendary Pokemon.

The games have 13 new Legendary Pokemon in total when counting all the DLC. With every new Legendary introduced, fans have their opinion of whether they were worthy of the spot.

Not every new Pokemon ends up being popular. That is especially true with the Legendary creatures of the series. In Sword and Shield, along with the expansions, the list of Legendary Pokemon actually pleased most fans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It does not include Legendary Pokemon found in Dynamax Adventures.

5 most popular Legendary Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Eternatus

Eternatus is a monster of a Poison/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon. It is the big bad Legendary of the Sword and Shield story. It has high HP, Special Attack, and Speed. It would probably even more popular if trainers could make use of its Eternamax form rather than that only being available in the battle to capture it.

#4 - Regidrago

Pokemon fans love the Legendary titan Pokemon. The Regis are extremely popular. Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC introduced two brand new ones. Regidrago is one of those new titans. Not only is it a titan, it is a Dragon-type titan. Dragon-type Legendaries are among some of the most favorite. The incredible design with its arms resembling the mouth of a dragon is just one of many reasons players have taken a liking to Regidrago.

#3 - Spectrier

Spectrier is another new Legendary Pokemon introduced in the Crownd Tundra expansion. The player makes a choice of whether Calyrex's trusty steed is a Ghost or Ice-type. Many players chose Spectrier, the Ghost-type. It is super fast and has an insane base Special Attack stat. The design is amazing. Fans love a Ghost-type and Spectrier became extremely popular very quickly.

#2 - Urshifu

Urshifu is the game mascot for the Isle of Armor expansion. This Pokemon is a hard hitting Fighting-type, with separate forms that either add a Dark or a Water-typing. The majority of the Isle of Armor story was based around Kubfu and evolving it into the great fighter that is Urshifu. Players quickly put it to use in competitive battles and were very successful with it.

#1 - Zacian

Together, the two games have sold over 20 million copies. Pokemon Sword has sold more copies than Pokemon Shield, though. There is a reason for that. Players love Zacian. From the game to its rare and valuable trading cards, Zacian blew up in popularity. It is seriously strong in battle and just looks amazing. It is not surprising that Zacian has become among the most popular Legendary Pokemon of all time after its introduction.