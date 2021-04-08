Psychic-type Pokemon are some of the most powerful creatures in any Generation or region of the franchise.

Kanto and Johto started fans out with Mewtwo, Alakazam, Lugia, Wobbuffet, and many more. They are all incredibly strong and popular when it comes to Psychic-type Pokemon.

Hoenn and Generation III would have to try really hard to keep up with the aforementioned creatures. It did just that. A large list of Psychic-types were added, including some of the mightiest the series has ever seen.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Psychic Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Gardevoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Gardevoir is one of the final forms of Ralts, with Gallade being introduced in Generation IV. It is able to see the future, create black holes, and distort dimensions, all with its psychic abilities. It will also put its life on the line for its trainer if they are in danger.

In battle, this is a Pokemon who could dominate the Hoenn region. It has a base Special Attack of 125 and Special Defense of 115. A Speed of 80 isn't too shabby either. Gardevoir has a huge variety of strong Psychic-type attacks at its disposal, making it a threat to any opponent.

#2 - Deoxys

Image via The Pokemon Company

Deoxys is a Psychic-type Mythical Pokemon from Hoenn. It has three different forms and is a very strange creature. It has insanely high stats across all forms with the base total being 600. The stat points are spread differently throughout the forms however.

Deoxys is an alien, formed by the mutation of a virus in outer space. It is said to be one of the most intelligent Pokemon in existence. It can regenerate body parts, create an aurora, and use psychokinetic powers. While odd, Deoxys is a powerful being.

#1 - Metagross

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

Metagross is one of the best pseudo-Legendary Pokemon ever added to the series. This massive Steel/Psychic-type has a catch rate on par with the majority of Legendary and Mythicals. A 600 base stat total makes it one of the most powerful creatures around.

Metagross is said to be the result of two Metangs fusing together. This gives it four brains and its intelligence is higher than a supercomputer, rivaling Deoxys in that category. It is also said to use its mouth to chew and rip its victims to pieces. That is horrifying to think of.