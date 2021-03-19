Top 3 reasons why Hayato should be picked for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is renowned for its popular and diverse game styles like the ranked mode, Team Deathmatch, Classic mode, and Clash Squad. Of all these, the Clash Squad is the most popular arcade mode in Free Fire.

The Clash Squad mode hosts intense and short fights between eight players for approximately eight rounds. The team with the most points wins. To achieve victory, selecting a good character for this mode is imperative for every player.

Hayato is one of the best choices for this mode. This article will discuss some of the reasons why he is a great character to use.

Why is Hayato a great character for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

#1 - Hayato's incredible ability

Hayato in Free Fire

As per his description, Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive but impactful ability called 'Bushido.' After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

#2 - Best skill combination

Hayato is a great character who can buff the other characters' abilities, which complement them in the skill combination. Hayato's passive ability to increase armor penetration can be coupled with DJ Alok's increased movement speed and healing ability, Antonio's extra HP at each round's art, and Jota's SG ability SMG kill HP recovery.

Together, this combo can be of great advantage for an aggressive player in short distance fights in the Clash Squad mode.

#3 - Extra damage and HP advantage

As previously mentioned, Hayato has a great ability to dispense where he increases the enemy's armor penetration damage whenever Hayato takes damage.

While clutching a squad, whenever Hayato takes damage, his damage on enemy armor increases, thus enabling him to knock down the player at a faster rate. Hence, Hayato's HP does not drop quickly as the enemy is knocked down earlier. Overall, Hayato's ability allows players to explore an aggressive gameplay style in the Clash Squad mode.

