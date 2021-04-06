Top 3 reasons why players should pick Shani in Free Fire's ranked mode

Garena Free Fire has been a fan favorite battle royale title worldwide, thanks to its unique features and functions.

Characters are an inseparable part of this game, contributing majorly to the gameplay experience of users. Almost all characters have special abilities to dispense on the ground.

Shani is one of the most underrated characters in the game and is often looked down upon by players. But she has an impressive skill that can be beneficial for players in ranked mode matches.

This article explains why Shani can be a great choice for this game type in Free Fire.

Why should players choose Shani for Free Fire's ranked mode?

#1 - Shani's impressive ability

Shani in Free Fire

Shani has an impressive ability called Gear Recycle, a passive one. At level 1, it restores ten armor durability after every kill. The most interesting fact is that if the armor durability piles up, it can even upgrade an armor to level 3.

When Shani levels up to level 6, her ability restores 20 armor durability after every kill.

#2 - Great choice for aggressive players

Shani is an excellent choice for aggressive players. She offers a defensive benefit to attacking gamers while rushing, and whenever they get a kill, the user's vest durability increases.

It is a fantastic advantage on the field that can help players cope with extra damage taken. The ability allows them to survive longer on the battlefield while helping engage in more fights.

#3 - Skill combination optimization

Shani's ability can be utilized and optimized wisely to get better results. As Free Fire offers skill slots to combine other characters' skills, players can connect Shani's ability with other potent characters. This will help them get maximum benefits in ranked matches.

For example, players can combine Shani with Jota, DJ Alok, and Hayato. This combo will make a superb option for aggressive players. Jota's HP restoring ability per kill and DJ Alok's HP boosting ability will offer an HP advantage on the field.

Alok's increased movement speed and Hayato's armor penetration ability will help during ambushes, while Shani's armor durability enhancing ability will help protect players.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

