Top 3 theories surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Season 5 for Fortnite is almost here and it is likely to come with a lot of surprises.

With Galactus coming to Fortnite Island at the end of season 4, there are a lot of surprises that the community is in for. However, other than some basic details known about Galactus' arrival, Season 5 is shrouded in mystery.

This has led to several theories being thought up by the community as the days go by. Here are three theories that have gained popularity in recent days.

Top 3 Fortnite theories for season 5

#1 Mandalorian Crossover

It’s time to power-up with @DisneyPlus!



From now through Dec 31, 2020, get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us when you make any real money purchase in-game. New Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country.



More: https://t.co/QdVhx4cPG9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 11, 2020

With the recent tie-up with Disney, there's a high chance that a Mandalorian crossover is coming with season 5 of Fortnite.

In a recent leak, it was seen that a Mandalorian skin was going to be available for players. So, the Mandalorian crossover does seem imminent. In fact, there have been previous crossovers with Star Wars. Although these were short-lived, they were quite popular.

THE MANDALORIAN IS GOING TO BE A SKIN OMG (VIA @VastBlastt) pic.twitter.com/EbZUsETPd4 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 24, 2020

#2 New Icon Series

After Lachlan and Ninja, TheGrefg is going to get his own icon series in Fortnite. His skin was teased almost a year ago but then it never came to fruition. However, recently TheGrefg confirmed that his skin would be available in the game during the early days of Season 5.

TheGrefg has confirmed that his skin will finally release in early Season 5. Epic Games allowed him to talk about the Release Date in his newest video.



(via @FortniteGLAT) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 3, 2020

However, it's not clear if he'd be getting a tournament as Lachlan did.

#3 Marvel vs DC

The Last Laugh Bundle hit the in-game store fairly recently. The bundle featured DC villains only. But what's the meaning of dropping the bundle in the middle of a season, unless Fortnite was teasing something big that was coming?

They say laughter is the best medicine, right Batman? 💊



Create some chaos, wreak some havoc, and embrace the madness with The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex Outfits, available November 17 in The Last Laugh Bundle.



Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Jr4UbyIOGE pic.twitter.com/WbLK5DEUPV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

Fortnite has always teased new crossovers by releasing bundles and skins, and who knows, this might be foreshadowing for what's to come.

This theory may not be 100% accurate but at this point, it definitely makes sense because Fortnite used the Captain America and Deadpool skins to tease Marvel's arrival in Fortnite. It is possible that they are using Joker and Poison Ivy to do the same for DC.