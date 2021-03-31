Top 3 tips for choosing the best landing spot in Free Fire for rush gameplay

Garena Free Fire offers dynamic features and is one of the most unique Battle Royale titles in the esports industry because of its exclusive features and functions.

Free Fire players often like to play aggressively and strive to rush gameplay. While such tactics are not always recommended for rank pushing, intermediate and professional players usually opt for this type of gameplay to increase their kill count earlier in matches.

This article shares some valuable tips that players can follow to find the best landing spots while rushing in Free Fire.

What are the best tips for rush gameplay landing spots in Free Fire?

#1 - Land linear to the path of flight

To have rush gameplay, players can land linearly or straight onto the flight path to get the maximum crowd and player engagement.

If they drop as close to the trajectory of the flight as possible, gamers are more likely to have earlier gunfights, where they stand a chance of increasing their kill count from the very beginning of matches.

#2 - Land on the middle and central areas of the map

The middle, or the heart, of maps in Free Fire are always crowded. The game's three major arenas are Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with each having its most crowded locations in central areas.

For example, Peak and Bimasakti Strip form the center of the Bermuda map. Brasilia is in the middle of Purgatory, which sees maximum player engagement in almost every match.

#3 - Land at places with proper loot

Players must land at places that have enough loot.

If they want to do rush gameplay, gamers should try landing on sites where there is sufficient loot for two to three squads. Otherwise, a shortage of loot and gears will result in earlier death in hot drop locations.

