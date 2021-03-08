Top 3 tips to select best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots after OB26 Update

Free Fire players are always surfing the internet to find the best sensitivity settings in the game. Sensitivity settings in Free Fire are one of the most crucial factors that determine the gameplay of a player.

The standard sensitivity settings in Free Fire are generalized, and as sensitivity varies from device to device, players must adjust their sensitivity settings to get the optimum results on recoil control and better aim.

This article shares some of the best tips on how to get the best sensitivity settings for headshots in Free Fire after the OB26 update.

Also Read: The 3 best landing spots in Free Fire's Purgatory map

Three tips to select the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire

#1 Practising on the Training grounds

Image via Free Fire

Consistent and repeated practice on the training ground will always help players find their best and most suitable sensitivities for each scope. Players can train on moving dummies in the training area and switch targets quickly while firing to check their sensitivity response.

#2 Adjusting sensitivities

Advertisement

While practicing on the training grounds, players can always adjust their sensitivities from the 'Settings' tab. Players must check their sensitivities for the least recoil in each of the scopes. They need to either reduce or increase the level of sensitivity while taking shots on the training grounds. After a few tweaks, players should be able to get the best sensitivity for themselves.

#3 Practising drag headshots

Players need to practice dragging headshots with their new sensitivity settings to knock down enemies with single tap shots without even scoping in.

Players need to aim at the body of the opponent or the dummy target and slide the weapon's crosshair slightly upwards. The crosshairs will then aim automatically at the head of the enemy. Players can thus take down the opponent with very few shots.

Advertisement

Also Read: TSG Jash (TWO SIDE GAMERS) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Disclaimer: The tips in this article are from the personal views of the author. What may be the best for someone may not be effective for someone else. These are just generalized tips that can help players to find their best sensitivity.