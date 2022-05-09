Top 3 tournament decks to use in Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

Challenges and tournaments in Clash Royale are a good way to test new battle strategies and earn additional resources. Sudden Death is Clash Royale's newest 1v1 battle challenge, in which players must take down any of the enemy's towers to win. Players who finish the challenge will receive gold.

Players must assemble their own tournament deck from Common to Champion cards to compete in the Sudden Death challenge. They can either build their own tournament deck or use one that has already been built by esports players or content developers. In this article, let's take a look at the top three tournament decks to complete Clash Royale's Sudden Death challenge.

3 best Clash Royale tournament decks for Sudden Death challenge

1) Miner Loon Cycle

Cards:

Balloon

Miner

Inferno Dragon

Ice Golem

Barbarian Barrel

Zap

Bats

Mini Pekka

This popular Sudden Death challenge deck is aggressive and capable of leading players to winning multiple challenge battles. Elixir should be utilized carefully so that players can fight against the enemy's attacks while still reacting with aggressive cards.

The highest DPS cards in this deck are Mini Pekkas, Balloons, and Inferno Dragons. These troops are supported by Bats and Zap. The Ice Golem acts as a tiny tank, while the Miner and Barbarian Barrel are employed to actively assault enemy towers.

2) Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait

Cards:

Mega Knight

Miner

Zap

Inferno Tower

Skeleton Barrel

Spear Goblins

Goblin Gang

Bats

This is one of the best Sudden Death challenge decks to employ because it has both defensive and offensive cards that can help players win challenges in the game. Mega Knight is a powerful Legendary card in Clash Royale capable of demolishing an Archer Tower if used appropriately.

Mega Knight is helped in battle by the Goblin Gang, Bats, and Zap, which support players in dealing with large groups of enemy troops. To stop an opponent's troop surge, Inferno Tower and Spear Goblins are used as a defense construction. The enemy's towers are directly attacked using Skeleton Barrels and Miners.

3) Double Prince

Cards:

Prince

Dark Prince

Miner

Giant

Fireball

Zap

Mega Minion

Electro Wizard

Many people use this deck online and in in-game challenge fights, making it the most popular Clash Royale deck. Despite the fact that this is an extremely aggressive eight-card deck, due to its popularity, many players pack cards to counter both Dark Prince and Prince, so be prepared to counter those cards.

Other cards in this deck include the Miner, Giant, Electro Wizard, Fireball, Zap, and Mega Minion. With the help of Spells, Electro Wizard, and Mega Minion, the Giant acts as a tank. The Dark Prince and Prince benefit from the Giant's high hitpoints in destroying the towers.

