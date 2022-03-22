How to use Bats in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is home to many unique cards that have to be combined in an 8-cards deck to use in multiplayer battles. These 8-card decks must be made according to the attacking strategy and troop combinations.

The ideal deck contains ground cards, air cards, good support cards, low-elixir cards, and tank troops. One such card that can be used in almost any deck is "Bats," as it is a low-elixir air card. This article will discuss the Bats card in Clash Royale and various ways to use it on the battlefield.

Bats in Clash Royale: Description, how to unlock and more

Bats card (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Bats" is a Common troop card that players can unlock once they reach Arena 5. It summons five single target air units with low hitpoints and medium damage. The resemblance of Bats is the same as Bat Spell in Clash of Clans. The in-game description of the Bats card is as follows:

"Spawns a handful of tiny flying creatures. Think of them as sweet, purple... balls of DESTRUCTION!"

Bats are similar to quicker, airborne Skeletons, except that they cannot be employed to distract ground cards like Mega Knight, Valkyrie, and many more. Instead, it helps counter low-hitpoint ground cards like Skeleton Army and Goblin Barrel.

Since it is a low-elixir card, it can be used as a support troop to stop the enemy's push, and it can also be used along with high hitpoint troops like Golem and Mega Knight as an attacking support troop to deal with Minions, Skeletons, and Archers.

Since Bats is a Common card, it can easily be unlocked by players using any of the following ways:

By opening chests

Through shop quests and shop offers

Clan donation and trade

It takes 2 Elixir and 1 second deployment time to deploy Bats on the battlefield. Bats have a hit speed of 1.3 seconds. It can be upgraded to level 14 maximum, where it deals damage of 108 and has 108 hit points, just like Skeletons.

Using Bats in Clash Royale

Bats are a good low-elixir card that can be used in several ways on the battlefield. Players can replace it with Arrows and Skeletons in any 8-cards deck. The following are the ways to use Bats in Clash Royale:

Bats along with Skeleton Army can be used to stop the enemy's Sparky push, which can deal a lot of damage to friendly towers.

They can be used to take down Musketeer, Executioner, and other single-target troops, once they come closer to the tower.

Using Bats with Mega Knight is a good strategy as the Mega Knight can easily take down ground troops with the support of Bats, who can deal with air units.

Finally, Bats is one of the best cards in Clash Royale that can be deployed on the battlefield at a very low cost. Players should replace Minions and Arrows with Bats in their 8-cards decks.

