Top 3 Town Hall 9 Ground Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans

Supercell's online multiplayer game Clash of Clans is one of the most popular mobile games ever made. In the game, players attack opposing bases to gain resources, trophies, and stars. Using the earned resources, players can upgrade their own base and army while moving up the leaderboard by winning battles.

Developing an army composition that works well in both multiplayer and clan war attacks is crucial. The army composition is critical, particularly during TH9, as this is when players obtain X-bows. This article lists the top ground attacking strategies for TH9 players to assist them to take down enemy bases and gain resources.

3 Best TH9 ground attack strategies in Clash of Clans

3) GoHo

Army composition:

2 Golems

21 Hogs

10 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Minions

3 Archers

2 Heal Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

Hogs and Poison Spell (Clan castle)

For clan wars and multiplayer attacks, it is one of the most effective TH9 attack tactics. The sole drawback is that it drains a large amount of Dark Elixir. As a result, it should only be used for war attacks where star acquisition is critical.

Golems should be used as a tank, while Archer Queen and Barbarian King should be used to make a funnel. Players should use Hogs to attack defenses and destroy the base's core.

2) Witch Slap

Army composition:

2 Golems

11 Witches

5 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Jump Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Golem (Clan castle)

This is another Dark Elixir heavy offensive strategy in Clash of Clans that works well in clan wars. Witch skeletons are spawned repeatedly while tanks absorb the damage from the defenses. These skeletons help to inflict more damage and finish off the base quickly. Players can practice this attacking strategy on a regular basis to earn three stars in clan war attacks. Golem should be used as a tank, with Witches and Wizards serving as support troops. This attack strategy is the most effective against open bases.

1) GoWipe

Army composition:

1 Golem

15 Hogs

2 Pekkas

13 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

3 Archers

1 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

2 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Hogs (Clan castle)

This Clash of Clans attack method can be used against any Town Hall level after making small tweaks to the army. GoWipe is one of the most cost-effective assault techniques in Clash of Clans, as it combines Elixir and Dark Elixir troops, which allows for balanced use of the resources.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

GoWipe is a Town Hall 9 three-star technique that is extremely reliable and effective in multiplayer fights and clan war attacks. The three major troops in the offensive strategy are Pekka, Wizard, and Golem, who inflict most of the damage while support troops and spells wrap up the rest of the base.

Edited by Mayank Shete