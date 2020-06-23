Top 3 video games with strong female protagonists

Female protagonists are part of a growing trend in video games in recent years.

Here are three of the best games which are centred around a female protagonist.

Female protagonists in video games (Image Courtesy: Kotaku Australia)

The world of video gaming was initially dominated by male players and it was quite difficult to find strong female protagonists in a franchise, with characters like Lara Croft being the only flag-bearers of the genre.

The last few years have, however, seen a steady rise of female gamers and the industry is gradually changing its features to accommodate the new user base. With that in mind, we take a look at three of the best videogames that feature strong female protagonists.

Here are the top three games which feature women protagonists that both male and female players can enjoy:

#1 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Kassandra from Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Image Courtesy: Trusted Reviews)

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is one of the few video games where you can choose between a female or male protagonist. This decision shows equal inclusion and empathy towards both male and female players.

You can select either Alexios or Kassandra, depending on your preferences. Both characters are strong, independent and tenacious women who are not scared of the dangers that they are likely to face in the game.

#2 Tomb Raider Series

Lara Croft from the Rise of the Tomb Raider (Image Courtesy: GamesRadar)

Step into the shoes of Lara Croft as she flawlessly overcomes the hurdles in her way. Even though the character was depicted as a femme fatale in the initial games, she has significantly improved as the series progressed.

Lara Croft has now evolved into a powerful woman who is emotionally-driven to make things right. She has flaws, like all characters, but you will still be left in awe of her skills and mental strength.

#3 Horizon: Zero Dawn

Aloy is the female protagonist in Horizon: Zero Dawn (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Flare)

Horizon: Zero Dawn is probably the best video game with a female protagonist. You can check out the trailer for the second game called, ‘Horizon: Forbidden West’, which is set for a release in PS5 next year.

Fantasy lovers will particularly enjoy this game. It is centred around a woman protagonist, Aloy, who belongs to a post-apocalyptic world. You will love the character because of her intelligence and resourcefulness, with the larger-than-life ambience that the game offers also a bonus point.