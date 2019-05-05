×
Top 4 game announcements we absolutely need at this year's E3 2019

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
40   //    05 May 2019, 12:18 IST

Fable
Fable

E3 2019 is just a month away and this is the time when all the speculations, rumours and leaks begin to happen. This is that one big time for the gamers all across the globe to come together and discuss what game announcement they are looking forward to as well as the absurd speculations, which rarely turns into a reality.

Even though this year's E3 is relatively smaller in scope, with Sony skipping the trade show for the first time in 24 years. There's still that never-ending hype surrounding this event and the fact that big games are going to be revealed.

Here is the list of 4 games that we absolutely need at E3 2019:-

#1 Dishonored 3/Arkane Studios is next game


Dishonored 2
Dishonored 2

Dishonored is one of my favourite franchises of all time. The game's unique art design, the unparalleled scope when it comes to providing freedom to traverse the game's world, and yes its fluid and innovative replayable combat design that certainly no other game franchise provides in the market currently is just too much to let go off.

Dishonored 2 released back in the fall of 2016 and it's standalone DLC in the Q2 of next year. So it's time that Arkane Studios announce the next entry in this incredible franchise. A teaser would do fine.

Sadly, Arkane did comment back after the release of Dishonored:Death of the Outsider that the Dishonored series is resting. But that may have changed in the past couple of years. Even if it hasn't, Arkane was reportedly hiring for an Engineer Programmer back in early 2018 to make "ambitious AAA games." Whatsoever that game or games are, it will indeed carry Arkane's DNA and the same style of the game we have grown to love and expect from them.

