Top 5 Accidents captured during LiveStream

In the past, we have seen a variety of Live stream scenarios where streamers have done plenty of things they later came to regret. While some of them said inappropriate things, others simply took things too far and were punished for their mistakes.

Regardless, none of those incidents are as hilarious and unplanned as some genuine accidents that have been caught on a live stream. In this article, we look at some of the most hilarious accidents/fails that we have seen on stream, until now.

Brotatoe

Brotatoe is a notable Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He has 104k followers on Twitch, and primarily streams Escape from Tarkov gameplay. During this incident, he inadvertently ends up using a bottle of what he thinks is moisturizer.

Image Credits: Jay White|Brotatoe, twitter.com

However, once he applies it to his hands, he realizes that a thorough mistake has been made, and he ended up smearing something entirely different on his hands! You can watch the incident in the video at the end of the article.

Loltyler1

Tyler Steinkamp, better known as tyler1 or simply T1, is one of the most popular League of Legends Streamer on Twitch. He has more than 3.5 million followers on the platform. During the incident in question, the streamer was trying his hand at painting, and it did not turn out too well for him

Image Credits: Reddcinema,youtube.com

He ended up with a mouthful of paint, and panicked for a bit. He calmed down within seconds, and compared the taste with that of glue. You can watch the incident in the video below.

Rush

Lee Yoon-jae aka. Rush, is a South Korean professional League of Legends player and Twitch streamer. He has around 543k followers on Twitch, and a further 247k subscribers on YouTube. During this incident, the streamer can be seen looking at some of his fans’ League of Legends profiles.

Image Credits:toptwitchstreamers.com

He goes on to insult and talk about how bad some of the statistics are. However, one of the profiles that he looks at is actually his own.

Regardless, he looks at his own statistics, goes on to insult himself, and then realizes his folly. You can look at the incident in the video at the end of this article.

Avaail

Avaail is a gamer/streamer with 54k Twitch followers. He is known for his eccentric shenanigans. You can watch some of them in the video below.

During this hilarious incident, the streamer somehow ended up deleting his entire stream. Yes, it is exactly as it sounds. He ended up with a blank screen, and his cries of anguish can be heard in the background. You can look at the incident in the video towards the end of this article.

Bullerik

Bullerik was a notable Twitch streamer who generally streamed RuneScape. However, he hasn’t posted in the past two years. According to Twitchtracker.com, his last stream was in February 2018.

Regardless, during this unfortunate yet hilariously funny incident, he ends up misspelling the word ‘necromancer’. He replaced a letter, which led to him ending up with a rather offensive term.

However, he did not realize his mistake even when he was corrected multiple times. The incident was unfortunate, and it was an honest mistake on his part.

Regardless, it was hilarious. You can watch the most of the above incidents in the video posted below: