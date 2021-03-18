The mobile gaming world is ruled by battle royale games, and for good reason. The matches revolve around shooting and survival, where a group of players land on a vast battlefield and fight amongst themselves to be the last one standing.

Indian mobile gamers have been devastated ever since the ban of two popular battle royale games, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Indian gamers, who want to relive the battle royale experience, can check out the Android games listed below.

Top 5 Android battle-royale games for Indian players in 2021

#1 - Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Free Fire Mania

According to many players, Free Fire is the best battle royale mobile game. The matches last for around 10-15 minutes, and there can be a total of 50 players in one match.

Free Fire has a wide range of characters. The game also offers skins and accessories that players can use to dress up their character.

Download it from here.

#2 - Ghosts Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Uptodown

Only 25 players land on the battlefield in the battle royale matches of Ghosts Fire. When it comes to Team Fight, teams consist of two members in each land, and the total number is increased to 30 players.

Players are given the option to unlock new characters with the progress of the game. The skins in this game not only change the appearance of the character but also come with special abilities.

Download it from here.

#3 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott

One of the best aspects of this battle royale game is that it is compatible with low-end devices. The title can also be played without an internet connection.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to shoot enemies. The title also offers vehicles like trains, helicopters, and cars to travel around the map.

Download it from here.

#4 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale

This title effectively blends humor with action and has been downloaded over 10 million times from the Google Play Store. The adorable characters will surely win players over with their charm.

There can be a total of 32 players in one battle royale match, which lasts for about five minutes. Players can use mini-guns, bazookas, and assault rifles to shoot their foes.

Download it from here.

#5 - FOG – MOBA Battle Royale

Image via Uptodown

This is not purely a battle royale game. The combination of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and battle royale makes it more exciting and fun to play.

This game is set in a dark fantasy world, and players can use both magic and weapons to fight their enemies. The title has a great rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

