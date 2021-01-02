Top 5 Assassins in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Much like the base MOBA League of Legends, Wild Rift too comes with champions that can 100 to 0 an enemy in the blink of an eye.

Assassins are some of the most fun champions to play in both Wild Rift and League of Legends. There is a different level of satisfaction when one gets to delete the ADC from the face of the map and not allow them to play the game at all.

Sure, Assassins in Wild Rift have a lot of countermeasures and generally boast a “high risk, high reward” playstyle, but they are incredibly fun to play and allow a lot of room for skill expression.

Wild Rift assassins generally demand a lot of time and dedication from players to master, but they are some of the most satisfying champions to pull off.

And ever since Wild Rift’s open beta release, there have been some assassins in particular who are able to take over the game from minute one.

Here is a list 5 of the best assassin picks in League of Legends: Wild Rift

5 best assassins in League of Legends: Wild Rift

#1. Fizz

It’s really hard to punish Fizz players even when they get their combo wrong. In Wild rift especially, he is incredibly slippery and one of the hardest mid laners to deal with in the game.

His 3rd skill, Playful/Trickster is an outright menace during both the laning phase and late-game team fights.

His kit is packed with damage and can one-shot the opponent carry even if he misses his ultimate ability Chum the Waters. Fizz’s in and out playstyle makes him one of the safest assassins to wield in Wild Rift, and he comes with significantly lower risks than the rest on the list.

He is highly mobile as well, and the on-hit effects that he can apply with Urchin Strike makes Lich Bane one of the best items to empower hit kit.

#2. Akali

Wild Rift’s Akali might be very hard to master, but she is also very fun to play. “The Rogue Assassin” allows some of the highest skill expressions out of all the champions in the game at the moment.

With insane mobility, damage, and scaling, Akali has it all in her kit, and though she might feel quite underwhelming early on in the game, post level 6, she can dominate any lane opponent.

What makes and breaks a good Akali player is how they play around her Twilight Shroud. The smoke cloud that lasts for 5.5 seconds might look easy to use at first, but against a seasoned enemy, just clicking the ability and standing on a spot is not going to be much of a strategy.

To master Akali, one needs to master every single facet of her abilities.

#3. Zed

In both Wild Rift and League of legends, Zed is a lane bully through and through. Unlike Fizz and Akali, Zed goes down the AD Lethality path in terms of itemization, and gets very difficult to deal with once he reaches level 3.

He is one of the best champions that abuses the Electrocute rune, and with his Living Shadows, he can do it rather easily.

Zed might not be as hard to master as Akali, but he still needs a good amount of time and investment to get comfortable with. As his abilities have a pretty high cooldown, he can be effectively countered in the game, but predicting what he is going to do and where his shadows will head next needs a lot of experience and game sense.

As Wild Rift is still fresh out of the Riot oven, it will take the player base a great deal of time to get used to Zed and his kit. Till then Zed mains are recommended to abuse the champion as much as possible.

#4.Master Yi

Master Yi is going to be the first assassin jungler on the list, and much like his League of Legends version, the Wild Rift one can get impossible to deal with at times.

Once Master Yi gets going it’s hard to put a stop to how fast he can wipe out the entire enemy team. His alpha strike makes him untargetable and without enough point and click CC on the squad, it’s very hard to pin him down and take him out.

He is one of the strongest junglers in the game, and scales as much as a hyper carry, the longer the game goes. Unlike Zed, Master Yi never hits a plateau in Wild Rift, and can single-handedly wipe out the entire enemy team.

#5. Evelynn

Evelynn is all about playing mind games with her opponents. The invisibility that she gains post level 6 makes her a constant threat, and she literally forces the enemy to invest gold in buying red wards.

Her in and out playstyle also makes her very difficult to kill, and Last Caress acts as a “get out of jail for free” card that allows her to escape if she has made a mistake by diving too deep.

Another strength of Evelyn is how easily she can gain access to the backline when compared to the other assassins on the list. With a beefy tank in toe, ADCs are very difficult to reach in a team fight, but with her mobility and camouflage, she can reach the carry in more ways than one.