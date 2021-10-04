Top 5 attacking FIFA 22 Ultimate Team formations

The best FIFA 22 Ultimate Team formations will be determined by the players available in a team. It also depends on the desired style of play, which can range from enacting an all-out attack to impregnable defense.

Since FIFA 22 launched on 1 October 2021, players have been trying out the best formations for this season. Many feel that scoring is harder in the new game, which has prompted them to resort to attacking formations.

This article presents a few of the best formations in FIFA 22, ranked in order of their attacking capacity.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 5 best attacking formations

5) 4-2-2-2

The 4-2-2-2 formation in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFPlay)

The 4-2-2-2 is an excellent offensive formation that sacrifices width in favor of attack. Since this formation is a bit narrow, the fullbacks will be relied upon to provide alternatives out wide.

It is, however, adaptable, and with a pair of inventive CAMs up front, the forwards have a lot of goal-scoring potential. Players will just need to remember to surge through the center and gradually build up their pace.

4) 3-1-4-2

The 3-1-4-2 formation in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFPlay)

The 3-1-4-2 is a flexible formation that, depending on the scenario, can be set up as either defensive or offensive. Players can, for example, push their wingers high up the pitch when seeking a goal.

This will result in offensive overload while maintaining defensive coverage in midfield to prevent easy goals. This will be especially successful with tall, strong strikers, since the wide midfielders can cross into the box to provide scoring opportunities.

3) 4-3-1-2

The 4-3-1-2 formation in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFPlay)

The 4-3-1-2 is compact in center and allows for a possession-based style, with fullbacks providing width on both the offensive and defensive sides.

This one is good for flooding the middle, and may be used to counteract 4-4-2 formations. It does, however, rely on quick fullbacks who must shuttle up and down the field.

2) 4-3-2-1

The 4-3-2-1 formation in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFPlay)

The 4-3-2-1 is a variation of the 4-3-1-2 that places a greater focus on offense. It works well in FIFA 22 because it gives players a stable defensive framework and a large number of forwards to construct attacks around.

The ideal approach to play this formation, both defensively and offensively, is to keep it compact. As a result, players will eventually relinquish a lot of possession in wide areas. They will compensate for this, though, by being extremely difficult to break down in front of goal.

1) 4-1-2-1-2

The 4-1-2-1-2 narrow formation in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFPlay)

One of the strongest formations for FIFA Ultimate Team is the 4-1-2-1-2 (narrow). This is due to the fact that it has a strong center midfield with lots of offensive options and defensive covering.

This favors the Forward Runs command for Chance Creation and may overwhelm defenses, particularly on the counter-attack. This is supported by the two attackers upfront and the CAM (center-attacking midfielder) feeding them from slightly deeper areas.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will be as competitive as ever. Therefore, players need to employ prudent tactics and formations. The latter sets the blueprint for a playstyle, making it essential to assess all options.

The formations listed above pertain to scintillating attacking play. Players are encouraged to try all of them out.

