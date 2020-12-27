Top 5 beginner tips for Black Ops Cold War 

Black Ops Cold War has a lot of smaller tips to learn to excel in the game. Call of Duty itself isn't new, but many players will be trying Black Ops Cold War for the first time with the holidays nearing the end.

As the follow up to Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War was expected to be a return to form for classic Call of Duty. With Treyarch at the helm, the game has lived up to that in terms of speed and gameplay. It may take a bit to get used to there, but some tips can make the transition far easier for anyone new or returning.

Five things to focus on while playing Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Slow Down

Black Ops Cold War is a very fast-paced game, and it can feel like players die in half a second at every corner. Depending on the game modes a lot of the time, players will take positions and slow down. That means charging headfirst at all times can be a detriment.

When sprinting, there is also a delay on when the gun can aim when compared to aiming standing still. So, when going to an objective, slowing down can be a major help around corners. Speeding up during fights is where the speed matters. It's a mix of knowing when to slow down and when to go fast.

#4 - Settings

The right settings in Black Ops Cold War can make a big difference in gameplay. It can take a bit to get the right options like sensitivity at the desired number. However, when a player figures out their perfect sensitivity, it can make all the difference.

Button layout and stick settings are also very important. Button settings like Bumper Jumper Tactical on the controller can allow players to crouch and jump without affecting aim too much. On the PC, changing the keybinds will be important.

#3 - Using Different Weapons

Maps in Black Ops Cold War can vary quite a bit. That means using an MP5 on one map may be less effective in a more long-range focused map. New players can find themselves latching onto one weapon for comfort when they start playing.

Trying out different weapons to fit the map or a playstyle can be beneficial, in the short term and the long term.

#2 - Slide canceling

Slide canceling is a bit more advanced. However, knowing about it as a new player can make a big difference. In Black Ops Cold War, slide canceling means sliding, aiming, then jumping to cancel the slide and gain momentum while aiming. It's incredibly useful for going around corners.

Knowing it exists and possibly practicing is a good idea for any player.

#1 - Attachments

Attachments in Black Ops Cold War make a massive difference in a weapon. As the weapon levels up, new ones are unlocked. Most of them have a negative and a positive. Choosing the right ones is important, and much of the time, aim down sight speed is prioritized.

That will depend on the player, but experimenting is a good option for beginners in Black Ops Cold War.