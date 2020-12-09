Black Ops Cold War is a rush of newness and nostalgia for Call of Duty players.

Season One of Black Ops Cold War is set to bring some amazing content. Players will get their hands on Raid, other maps, new weapons, Warzone integration, and so much more.

There is already information out on what weapons will be arriving with the start of the season. Black Ops Cold War players, however, have a lot to look forward as further seasons arrive. There are a ton of classic Call of Duty weapons, especially in the Black Ops series, that could make a return in Black Ops Cold War.

Top 5 weapons Black Ops Cold War should bring back

#5 - Galil

Image via Activision

The Galil was a dominant weapon in the very first Black Ops game. Many have spotted this assault rifle in the original trailer for Black Ops Cold War. Since then, there has been no gameplay or confirmation of its arrival in the game.

Still, it's safe to say this weapon may arrive at some point. If it does, it will be welcomed with open arms. This accurate AR was a popular and deadly weapon earlier in the series. It's hard to imagine it would be anything but in the latest version of Call of Duty.

Advertisement

#4 - Spectre M4

Image via Activision

The Spectre M4 is another weapon making an appearance in the original Black Ops Game. This Italian submachine might not shred like the MP5, but if it takes a spot on the Black Ops Cold War SMG roster, it will certainly turn some heads.

The SMG meta would 100% see a new addition to its rank with the Spectre M4. In Black Ops, this submachine gun had a massive rate of fire and incredible control. Mowing down opponents in quick fashion is its specialty.

#3 - Enfield

Image via Activision

The Enfield assault rifle is yet another weapon from the original Black Ops game. It was not considered the best AR in the game, but it can do a wonderful job.

Advertisement

With Rebirth coming to Warzone as it ties in with Black Ops Cold War, this weapon just makes sense. It was the main weapon for Hudson during the "Rebirth" level in Black Ops.

It's rate of fire and crazy fast ADS speed are what make the Enfield a superior weapon in most instances. The mid to long range fights with this weapon will be no problem. The Enfield, if it returns, would immediately become the meta, as Black Ops Cold War enters the fray of Warzone.

#2 - Olympia

Image via Activision

Shotguns returning as secondary weapons in Black Ops Cold War is a curse and a blessing. Those who see it as a blessing would love for the Olympia to make its return. It has made appearances in the first three Black Ops games.

The Olympia can take down opponents with one shot, but does have some setbacks in terms of range. Still, those players who want to take fights up close with a shotgun would be ecstatic to see this weapon. It could also end up as a stellar choice for the Zombies mode.

#1 - Python

Image via Activision

This revolver is no stranger to Black Ops. It has appeared in Black Ops 1, 2, and the PS Vita version know as Black Ops: Declassified. The Python absolutely shreds. There is no other way to put. Accurate shooters will be putting down entire teams before having to reload.

Sidearms are not seeing much use in the meta. Secondary weapons are coming into play, but are being used as if they were primary weapons. The Python would give pistols a boost in confidence. If it gets an Akimbo option, run.