5 best designed Legendary Pokemon of all time

Pokemon as a series has had plenty of different entries for Legendary Pokemon that come with each new game. Some of them have been absolute hits, while others miss the mark by a large margin. But a handful stand out as the best designed when compared to the rest.

On this list, Pokemon will be judged mainly on appearance and a bit based on the theme or usefulness in the games. But the aesthetic design of the chosen Legendary Pokemon will be the main aspect for what dictates a well-designed Pokemon. It certainly separates well-designed Pokemon from simply the most powerful Pokemon.

Top 5 designed Legendary Pokemon of all time

#5 - Entei

Image via Pokemon

The most iconic of the three Legendary Beasts, Entei has always had a striking design that Pokemon fans have loved for a long time. Entei appears like a lion and dog that encapsulates what a Fire-type Pokemon ought to be designed like.

Raikou doesn't live up to how Entei appears, but Suicune gives it a run for its money. But of the three Legendary Pokemon, Entei has stood out as the most iconic.

Advertisement

#4 - Mewtwo

Image via Pokemon

In comparison to any of the other Legendary Pokemon in the series, Mewtwo is uniquely characterized and human to an extent. He is also one of the few lab-made or mutated Legendary Pokemon. It's a Generation I Pokemon, and yet there is so much to appreciate in the design.

Mewtwo is thought of as menacing, and that theme is displayed simply through the expression on his face. Plus, his bipedal look makes him appear characterized above anything else.

#3 - Zacian

Image via Pokemon/Game Freak

Zacian is part of a duo with Zamazenta from Pokemon Sword and Shield. The two wolf legendaries come together for a complete Sword and Shield duo. Zacian carries the sword in its own mouth as a weapon, while Zamazenta displays a mane-like shield.

Both wolves look like they were designed for a fantasy RPG, and even Zacian can be compared to a character like Zamazenta from the Dark Souls series. What makes Zacian even more unique is the Fairy and Steel typing with the Crowned Sword.

Advertisement

#2 - Rayquaza

Image via Pokemon

For multiple reasons, Rayquaza has always been a beloved Legendary Pokemon, and it encapsulates what an imposing Legendary dragon should look like. Its design is one of the primary reasons for the iconic status Rayquaza has in the series.

Even as a Mega form, Rayquaza becomes one of the well-designed Pokemon, and it's likely Rayquaza will always be one of the best designs in the series.

#1 - Giratina

Image via Pokemon

Giratina is both imposing and fantasy-inspired at the same time. Its white and gold designs look almost angelic, while the red and black wings make it a nightmare fuel in the Pokemon universe.

Giratina is meant to be dangerous and a threat to the world. Its design and the Dragon and Ghost-typing push that point, making it easily one of the most well-designed Legendary Pokemon ever.