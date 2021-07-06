Top 5 best Roblox military games

Roblox gives players the opportunity to experience all sorts of games, including the popular military-style genre.

Games like Medal of Honor and Call of Duty made military simulations some of the most sought after and well-liked games of all time. Naturally, Roblox developers took the genre and ran with it.

There are many military games within Roblox. They range from straight-up shooters to more strategic war simulators. These types of games have really stood out and are incredible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best military games in Roblox

5) Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is an FPS Roblox game with a modern feel to it. It is one of the most recognizable games on the platform. There are around half a dozen game modes ranging from Team Deathmatch to King of the Hill. This is definitely a military game for those who enjoy more recent shooters.

4) Military Tycoon

In Military Tycoon, players take control of a military outfit. They must build their base, power up their military and defend against other players. The game has multiple vehicles and weapons used to defend and attack.

3) D-Day

D-Day is a Roblox game that requires dedication. It can be extremely difficult to level up and get the hang of, but it is more than worth it. This military game simulates the real-life storming of Omaha Beach in Normandy, known as D-Day. It truly is a stellar recreation that any military fan will enjoy.

2) Armored Patrol

Armored Patrol is a vehicle-focused military-style game in Roblox. Players fight for control of various flag objectives around each map. They use military vehicles and equipment to attack enemy positions and defend their own. Think of it as Call of Duty's Domination with vehicles.

1) Call of Robloxia

Call of Robloxia is exactly what you think it is. This is the Roblox version of Call of Duty. There have been many entries in the series, taking note from the various COD games that have been released such as Black Ops and World at War. Each comes with multiple modes, with team-based gameplay and a genuine military FPS feel that COD delivers.

