Top 5 Xbox One Games For Kids

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 10 Dec 2018, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Plenty of developers are releasing all kinds of games on the Xbox Store. While a lot of them are for teens and adults, there are also some nice games which are available for kids. They provide a stimulating enough experience for a child while also being not so complicated.

Gaming is more often than not an educational experience. Kids can learn the art of resource management, strategy and puzzle solving techniques from games that are challenging enough to their creative and developing minds. Some of these games are pretty fun for people of all ages as well.

In this list, we'll look at some of the best Xbox One video games for kids aged 5 - 10. These games have been received very positively within the gaming community, some of them being remastered classics enjoyed throughout generations.

#5. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

US Microsoft Store Price: $39.99

India Microsoft Store Price: ₹2,750

Anyone who has played the classic PS1 and PS2 games of the trilogy already knows how much nostalgic value this game has. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a remastered version of the first three Spyro games, namely Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. The Reignited Trilogy contains all three games in one copy and is available on Xbox One and PS4.

The game follows the story of the title character Spyro the Dragon and his sidekick dragonfly Sparx. The player explores the fictional world that Spyro lives in, where a nasty spell has been cast on the dragons of the kingdom, turning them to stone. You will need to use strategy and solve many puzzles while exploring the world, sometimes often facing difficult challenges.

This challenging and engaging game is very kid friendly and even very enjoyable for an older audience.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement