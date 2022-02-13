Top 5 cards to upgrade in Clash Royale

Cards are an important part of Clash Royale, a popular online multiplayer game developed by SuperCell following the phenomenal success of Clash of Clans. Clash Royale is a multiplayer battle game in which players fight using cards classified as Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion.

Selecting the best cards is vital, but upgrading those cards to make your deck stronger is even more important. In this article, we'll go through the top 5 cards to upgrade to Clash Royale.

Top 5 cards that need to be upgraded in Clash Royale

5) Hog Rider

The Hog Rider (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

It's a building-targeting epic card with a reasonably high damage output. Arena 5 is where you can get it. To assault the minions and skeletal army, gamers need to employ Hog Rider with Log or Fireball. Upgrading Hog Rider is advantageous because it targets the opponent's towers directly, resulting in massive damage.

4) Fireball

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Worth it? 🤔 Using Fireball on Balloon to activate the King Tower!Worth it? 🤔 Using Fireball on Balloon to activate the King Tower! 😮 Worth it? 🤔 https://t.co/ivVTHCblJT

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

At the Training Camp, you can unlock the Fireball card, which is an area-damage spell with a medium radius and high damage. When the Fireball card is upgraded, it becomes the best card to utilize against attacking troops such as Wizards, Musketeers, and so on.

3) Archer Queen

The Archer Queen card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is a card that players can unlock after reaching King Tower level 14. She is a ranged troop with a single target that may attack both air and ground units.

Cloaking Cape, one of its abilities, puts her in stealth mode, making her invisible to all foes and building units. It also makes her shoot faster, resulting in a temporary increase in her attack speed.

2) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is a melee area damage troop with high hitpoints and massive area damage that can be unlocked in Arena 2. Any troops in her nearby vicinity take 360-degree damage from her ax.

Once she's upgraded to the maximum level, she'll be able to take down Mega Knight and other high-damage troops.

1) Zap

The Zap spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

Arena 5 is where you can get the Zap card. It's a medium-range spell that stuns foes for 0.5 seconds within its effective radius. Upgrading the Zap Spell can assist you in quickly dispatching swamps of troops such as the Minion Horde, Goblin Barrel, and others.

