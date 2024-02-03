Players often commit plenty of Clash of Clans mistakes that hinder skillful gameplay. Since the title is an MMO (Massive-Multiplayer Online Game), it's crucial to shun every possible flaw in your offense and defense strategies to cope with its massive competition. Furthermore, you should constantly speculate on different aspects of your gameplay and find out if anything is going wrong.

To help you, this article has listed the five most prevalent Clash of Clans mistakes that must be avoided at any cost.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

List of the five Clash of Clans mistakes often committed by many players

1) Incorrect use of Lightning Spell

Lightning Spells takedown buildings, such as Air Defenses, Inferno Towers, and Air Sweepers, which are some fatal ones to be destroyed as a priority if you prefer aerial attacks.

These spells are commonly used to destroy aerial defenses at the outset of a war to save the air troops. However, many players drop these on a single building and fail to make the most of them.

Instead of using them like this, drop them at the joining space between multiple defenses so that they damage all of them at once. By doing so, you can take down more than one defense building around the target structure.

2) Funneling is a must

Many newbies struggle with invading the enemy village, as after deploying the troops, they usually move around the base and destroy the outer buildings instead of breaking into the village. This is why many seasoned Clash of Clans players develop funneling skills that prompt their army to invade the enemy base and reach its core.

In Clash of Clans, funneling is a technique that prompts players' troops to go in the direction they wish. This is done as follows: say you need to invade an enemy village from its bottom section. So, you'd deploy some sets of troops at the bottom-left and bottom-right corner of the base, followed by the main army, who you'd be deploying at the base's bottom area. By doing so, they would directly break into the village and head toward its core.

3) Build your base wisely

One of the biggest Clash of Clans mistakes is building a half-minded base. These usually include placing all the strong defenses in the same area and producing various weakly defended base regions. Such villages are the easiest to three-star, as they only require you to wipe out the closely placed group of defenses, which can be easily done by Lightning Spells.

Avoid this mistake and evenly spread every strong defense building in different parts of your base.

4) Barrack upgrade mistake

Upgrading all of the Barracks the moment after leveling up the Town Hall is one of the biggest Clash of Clans mistakes. Many players get too excited when they elevate their TH, thinking that later, they'll acquire a new troop by leveling up the Barracks.

However, they should remember that upgrading only one Barrack is enough to unlock a new character, and the rest of them can be upgraded after leveling up the base's other crucial structures.

Although upgrading all the Barracks reduces the training time of the new troops, many other structures, such as the Army Camp and Laboratory, also need attention after leveling the Town Hall.

5) Incorrect use of Spells

Using the spells skillfully doesn't require much effort or practice but significantly affects your gameplay. However, their incorrect use is one of the biggest Clash of Clans mistakes, as many take it too lightly.

One such mistake is dropping two spells one over another, although the effects don't stay. Moreover, many players overlap two different spells to produce multiple benefits for their army.

This can be a good strategy towards the end of the battle; however, at the outset, this becomes one of the biggest Clash of Clans mistakes.

Also, try to figure out where your army is heading and drop the spells slightly ahead of them. This will keep the procession within the spell's aura.

