Top 4 controversial streamers of 2021

Some of the internet’s most popular streamers tend to be regularly involved in controversies, with a few big names following the trend in 2021 as well.

Considering the amount of attention that famous streamers nowadays receive from fans and viewers, they always need to be careful with their content and conduct. 2021 saw a range of controversial comments, feuds and other incidents that these creators ended up regretting.

The following article looks at some of the most controversial streamers of 2021.

4 most controversial streamers of 2021

4) HasanAbi

Hasanabi has had a tumultuous year (image via Twitch)

Popular podcast host and leftist Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker had a memorable year and was involved in multiple controversies. Firstly, he berated Adin Ross after Ludwig Ahgren and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris insulted the YouTuber and his fan-base.

HasanAbi ended up calling Ross a “Twitch frog” and suggested that he had an immature audience. Additionally, the former was also criticized for buying an expensive LA property worth around $2.7 million.

Piker’s purchase was said to be contradictory to his political views on billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, whom he has criticized multiple times.

3) Trainwrecks

Trainwrecks is never shy of controversy (image via Twitch)

Tyler “Trainwrecks” Niknam has a long history of being embroiled in controversies. The Twitch streamer has been accused of misogyny multiple times and has gone on explosive rants against random gamers online.

In 2021, Trainwrecks became one of the most popular Twitch streamers to regularly stream gambling. While the American has urged people not to indulge in such activities, he has been consistently berated by a section of the community. Notably, popular streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys publicly condemned his actions.

2) Ice Poseidon

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino is another traditionally controversial streamer who has been in the news since 2021. For years, the streamer has been criticized for having a homophobic and racist community. Poseidon has also been accused of misconduct in the past. Subsequently, the streamer has been inactive on social media for a few months.

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon So, karl is causing a witchhunt against me in front of millions of people because he hung out with me on a Youtube stream when he was a fan, yet im still banned on twitch lol. i cant believe he doubled down on this...karl heres some advice because you're young.... So, karl is causing a witchhunt against me in front of millions of people because he hung out with me on a Youtube stream when he was a fan, yet im still banned on twitch lol. i cant believe he doubled down on this...karl heres some advice because you're young....

However, YouTuber Karl Jacobs was criticized on the internet for his past association with Ice Poseidon. The former was an ardent viewer of Poseidon’s streams which led to a part of the community accusing him of racism as well. Subsequently, Jacobs went on to deny having any association with the controversial streamer.

However, Poseidon responded harshly and accused the YouTuber of causing a “witch hunt” against him.

1) xQc

xQc has been controversial for a long time (image via Twitch)

The most controversial streamer of 2021 is none other than xQc. The Canadian had a difficult time on NoPixel’s GTA RP server and was banned on multiple occasions for a range of in-game infringements. Eventually, the streamer was permanently suspended.

This was followed by a Twitch ban for broadcasting a Tokyo 2021 Olympics event on his channel. The streamer also broke up with his long-term partner Sam “Adept” and recently, shifted with his father to a new house.

xQc, alongside Trainwrecks, was one of the the biggest streamers involved in gambling streams on Twitch. The former also called out Pokimane for being too rebellious and continues to ruffle feathers across the internet.

Also Read

It only takes a moment of naivety to lose all credibility. These four streamers are eminent personalities on the internet, which makes them all the more susceptible to scrutiny and vitriol.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul