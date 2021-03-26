With the number of fierce and intimidating Electric-type Pokemon that are are out there, one might not expect for it to be a type rife with cute and huggable little friends.

With something as subjective as cuteness, it should absolutely be noted that readers should view this article, not as a definite list set in stone. Rather, it should be seen as a compilation of adorable Pokemon appreciation for everyone to enjoy. With that said, here are some of those adorable Pokemon now!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Electric Pokemon of all time

#5 - The Pikachu Group

Pikachu and Pikachu Clones (Image via marissaofunderground on Tumblr)

Every generation of Pokemon so far has had a Pikachu or off-brand Pikachu/Pikachu clone/Electric mouse Pokemon. Raichu, Pichu, Plusle and Minun, Pachirisu, Emolga, Dedenne, Togedemaru, Alolan Raichu, and Moripeko all fall under this category.

While it might be pretty annoying for there to be so many different iterations of the same Pokemon, all of them (for the most part) are still pretty adorable. Especially Dedenne and Pichu. Those two are especially cute.

Oh, and while Mimikyu might also be considered a Pikachu clone, it's not an Electric-type, so it's not allowed on the list.

#4 - Yamper

Yamper and Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shockingly cute corgi Pokemon, Yamper, is yet another in a long line of dog-based Pokemon. However, Yamper is quite possibly the most adorable out of all of them (save for maybe Rockruff). Just look at it; It's got no legs. It's just got little stub feet. It's so fluffy that its legs can't even be seen. It's wonderful.

#3 - Shinx

Shinx (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For something that evolves into a Pokemon as fierce as Luxray, Shinx is just so cute. From its friendly face to its pants-like fur pattern, Shinx looks like a very polite young lad or lass that no one would mind having around.

#2 - Mareep

Mareep (Image via Gotta Catch 'Em All! on Tumblr)

The fluffy and adorable sheep Pokemon, Mareep, is a prime example of cuteness. Its limbs are so obscured in soft and plush wool that it looks closer to having nubs than legs.

And some of Mareep's animations are absolutely to die for, like its animations in the console games (Colosseum and the like). The special attack animation has it flopping down onto its belly while it fires out its shocking attacks. Too cute!

#1 - Joltik

Joltik (Image via BLACKWATER_84 on favpng.com)

Jolitk is only four inches tall, making it even shorter than a soda can, and it weighs in at a whopping 1.3 pounds. This little sparky fella can fit in one hand with its fuzzy fur tickling the holder all the while. And what's more is that Joltik only eats electricity, making it an easy Pokemon to feed and care for.

Sure, Joltik having four eyes might be a bit much for some people. But for those that can get past that, this minuscule fuzzball is undoubtedly one of the most adorable Pokemon out there, and is for sure the cutest Electric-type Pokemon in existence.

Just don't let it evolve.