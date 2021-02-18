Electric-type Pokemon are some of the most unique creatures in the series, making up a large portion of the Sword and Shield Pokedex.

Whether in the main Galar Pokedex, the Isle of Armor, or Crown Tundra, there are a ton of Electric Pokemon to catch in Sword and Shield.

There are plenty to utilize in the story or in competitive battling. Electric-types have been around since the beginning and Sword and Shield recognizes that fact quite well.

Top 5 Electric Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Boltund

Image via Game Freak

Boltund is a great Electric-type Pokemon to start off with in the Galar region. It evoles from Yamper, which can be caught pretty early in the adventure. Its Special Attack and Attack base stats are even, meaning it can put to use a variety of moves. It is also incredibly fast. Boltund truly makes good on the Bolt part of its name.

Advertisement

#4 - Pikachu/Raichu

Image via The Pokemon Company

The entire Pikachu evolutionary family can be found in Sword and Shield. Pikachu is the most popular Pokemon of all time. Its evolution doesn't get as much love, but is a solid Electric-type. Raichu can do some serious damage, whether in Kantonian or Alolan form.

#3 - Rotom

Image via Game Freak

Rotom is one of the most diverse Electric-type Pokemon available. It has six different forms it can be in, ranging from Ghost, Fire, Water, Ice, Flying, and Grass-types. Several of those different types are super viable in competitive battling. An Electric-type with a number of other type combinations is too good to pass up.

Advertisement

#2 - Dracozolt

Image via Game Freak

Dracozolt is one of the abominations formed by mashing different fossil pieces together. It is one of the most dangerous new Pokemon introduced in Sword and Shield. As an Electric/Dragon-type, it can put to use a lot of different moves. Its base Attack stat is great and can be made even greater with the Hustle Ability.

#1 - Toxtricity

Image via Game Freak

Toxtricity may be the best new Pokemon added in Sword and Shield. With a very unique Electric/Poison-type, it is only weak to Psychic and Ground. Its Special Attack stat is huge and it has some moves no other Pokemon can use. It has a Gigantamax form, two other forms, and four different Abilities available.