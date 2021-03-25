Bug-type Pokemon are not always the disgusting creepy crawlers that Misty portrays them to be in the anime.

While some Bug-types are pretty hideous or scary, many of them are pretty cute. They are smaller and have some very cute features that would be labeled as such in the real world.

These Pokemon aren't the most powerful, that's for sure. But a good handful of them can be considered extremely cute in many senses of the word.

Top 5 cutest Bug Pokemon of all time

#5 - Spinarak

Image via The Pokemon Company

Spinarak is a pretty poisonous Pokemon that resembles a spider. Still, it is kind of cute in a way. It has a design on its back that looks a lot like a face. In some instances, it appears to be a smiley face. What's cuter than a smiley face? If Spinarak wasn't a deadly spider, it could easily jump up the list.

#4 - Shuckle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shuckle is cute in a kind of innocent way. This Pokemon has insane Defense and Special Defense stats. Everything else is just plain terrible. This weird little turtle creature has its purpose and has a cuteness about it. That doesn't take away from how strange it is, though.

#3 - Scatterbug

Image via The Pokemon Company

Scatterbug is super tiny and super cute. A lot of larvel Pokemon can be considered cute. Look at one of Scatterbug's front teeth sticking out. Along with the neck design, it looks like a sweet little kid waiting to be picked up from school. Scatterbug is cute as heck.

#2 - Joltik

Image via The Pokemon Company

Joltik matches a lot of the other categories that some on this list do. As a small Bug-type Pokemon, it was bound to be cute. It can fit in the palm of your hand, but beware. Its cuteness is all a ruse. It is a dangerous Electric-type that evolves into an even more dangerous Electric-type. Big blue eyes don't make it any less harmful.

#1 - Cutiefly

Image via The Pokemon Company

Cutiefly is hands down the cutest Bug-type Pokemon of all. Its name literally has "cutie" at the beginning. Known as the Bee Fly Pokemon, Cutiefly flutters around with its rather large wings. It is the lightest Bug-type Pokemon in existence. Small and cute is the name of the game.