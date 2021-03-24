Starter Pokemon are one of the most important Pokemon in a region. They were specifically designed to be a player's friend through the rigorous journey of being a Pokemon trainer.

While some mid-stage Starters are often overlooked, this article takes a look at some of the best Stage 2 Starters in Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the top 5 Stage 2 Starter Pokemon?

#5 - Frogadier

Frogadier (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Labeled as the “Bubble Frog Pokemon” and introduced in Generation VI, Frogadier is a Water-type Pokemon. It is the second evolution of the beloved Kalos starter, Froakie.

Frogadier evolves from Froakie at level 16. It has a base stat total of 405. It is resistant to Steel, Fire, Ice and Water-type Pokemon and moves.

#4 - Quilava

Quilava (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation II, this Stage 2 starter is a real hothead! Evolving from a Cyndaquil starting at level 14, Quilava is an incredible evolution on the way to the explosive Typhlosion at level 36.

Known as the “Volcano Pokemon'' along with Entei, Quilava has a resistance to Ice, Bug, Fairy, Steel and Grass-type. Quilava also has a base stat of 405, which is not bad for a Stage 2 Pokemon.

#3 - Prinplup

Prinplup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Labeled as the “Penguin Pokemon,'' Prinlup and its evolutionary line share this category with Eiscue.

Prinplup is a Water-type Pokemon that evolves from the incredible Sinnoh starter, Piplup, at level 16.

Prinplup has a base stat total of 405 and a very high Special Attack. It is great for battle, especially against Fire-type Pokemon.

#2 - Grotle

Grotle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation IV, Grotle is a Grass-type Pokemon that evolves from Turtwig. Turtwig is the Grass-type starter in the Sinnoh-based games.

Grotle is known as the “Grove Pokemon.'' It is also the heaviest Stage 2 starter Pokemon at 213.8lbs (97 kg).

Grotle is the only Stage 2 Sinnoh starter to evolve at level 32, while the other two evolve at level 36. It has a base stat total of 405 and has a strong resistance to Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type Pokemon.

#1 - Charmeleon

Charmeleon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmeleon is a salamander-based Pokemon introduced in Generation I. It is the second stage of the Kanto Fire-type Starter, Charmander.

Charmeleon evolves from Charmander at level 16. Like the rest of the second stage starters on this list, Charmeleon has a base stat of 405.

Charmeleon also has a resistance to Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice and Fairy-types. With moves like Ember, Fire Fang, Mega Kick and Overheat, it can really set any battlefield ablaze.