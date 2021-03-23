Grass-type Pokemon have a large variety of cute, yet dangerous creatures in the category.

The cute ones are often the smaller, less powerful Pokemon of the bunch. While they may have some very strong evolutions, the first of the group just makes you want to pinch their cheeks.

There are quite a lot of Grass-type Pokemon. Several of them being cute was bound to happen as the series expanded to eight Generations, and even more likely will come later on.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Grass Pokemon of all time

#5 - Bounsweet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Bounsweet is incredibly cute. The Fruit Pokemon has an absolutely infectious smile, the kind you love to see from a partner or friend. Any trainer would be lucky to have Bounsweet on their team. Not only is it cute, it eventually becomes the very powerful Tsareena.

#4 - Deerling

Image via The Pokemon Company

Deerling has four different forms, as cute as the next, for each of the annual seasons - Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. The Season Pokemon, whether pink, green, orange, or brown, is one of the cutest Grass-types of all.

#3 - Celebi

Image via The Pokemon Company

Celebi is one of the cutest Mythical Pokemon. This Psychic/Grass-type isn't just cute, it is super strong, as well. The way Celebi flies through the air with so much curiosity, its tiny size, the sweet sounds it makes and its great design are all the makings of a cute Pokemon.

#2 - Rowlet

Image via The Pokemon Company

There is something about Nintendo and owls with bowties. Just look at Blather's, the museum curator in Animal Crossing. In Pokemon, how can Alolan starter, Rowlet, not be considered cute? The bowtie is just the tip of the iceberg for its cuteness, but its wide eyes and round body also help the cause.

#1 - Bulbasaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

Bulbasaur is cute as a button. All three of the Kanto starter Pokemon are cute, in fact. Bulbasaur's big eyes and giant smile make it the cutest Grass-type Pokemon in the franchise. It started the Grass-type cuteness and kept its title all these years later.