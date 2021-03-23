While nearly all starters that a Pokemon trainer can pick from are valid options, some are better than others during the first stage of their evolutions.

As a player of any Pokemon game, one wants to have every advantage possible when first starting their journey. This means a crucial choice lies in which Pokemon to select as the starter, because during the first part of the game, a trainer will be relying on the first evolution of that Pokemon a lot in battle.

Here are the top five Stage 1 Starter Pokemon from across all of the games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Top 5 Stage 1 Starter Pokemon

#5 - Scorbunny

Scorbunny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off the list of the best Stage 1 Starter Pokemon is the Fire-type, Scorbunny.

Along with Sobble and Grookey, it makes up the three Starter Pokemon available in Generation VIII. It's a really fantastic offensive Pokemon to build a team around, and also has a great evolutionary path that ends with Cinderace.

Scorbunny shows off some impressive attacks stats even in its first form.

#4 - Eevee

Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee makes for a great Stage 1 Starter Pokemon because of all the potential it has to become any number of fantastic Pocket Monsters when a trainer decides to evolve it.

It is an all-around solid Normal-type that gives a player a lot of different options to work with when training and building a team around it.

#3 - Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur is a Kanto region starter that is a must-have on this list. Being a dual Grass and Poison-type gives this Pokemon a lot of valuable advantages in battle.

Bulbasaur is Pokemon #001 in the Pokedex, which also informs that it can use the impressive attack, Solar Beam, in its first evolution.

#2 - Froakie

Froakie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Water-type starter available for trainers in the Kalos region, Froakie makes an excellent Pocket Monster to select at the start of one's journey.

It's no wonder Ash Ketchum allowed a Froakie to join his team in the anime, as the Pokemon showed the power and usefulness of its species many times in the show.

#1 - Charmander

Charmander (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charmander might look cute, but watch out, because this red hot Fire-type boasts a lot of power. Charmander makes for the best Stage 1 Starter Pokemon.

This is one of the most popular creatures in the entire franchise, especially in its final evolution as Charizard. It can use powerful attacks in its first form, and makes a very worthwhile Pokemon to train.

