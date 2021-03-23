Water-type Pokemon started the trend of cute creatures in the franchise.

The very first Water-type starter is considered one of the cutest Pokemon of all time. Several others were introduced later, especially Baby Pokemon, which are super cute, too.

The Water-type category is the most abundant in the whole series. It was inevitable that a ton of cute Pokemon would belong in that typing, alongside the powerful ones.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Water Pokemon of all time

#5 - Horsea

Image via The Pokemon Company

Horsea is one of the original 151 Pokemon. Seahorses are pretty cute creatures in the real world, so it is only natural that Horsea is cute as well. The way it blows bubbles out of its nose and dances as it swims makes Horsea one of the cutest Water-types around.

#4 - Marill

Image via The Pokemon Company

Marill came in Generation II and is known as the Aqua Mouse Pokemon. A lot of people assumed it was a blue version of Pikachu when its design was first revealed. Pikachu is super popular and pretty darn cute in itself. That may be why so many feel Marill is cute, as it resembles Pikachu quite a bit.

#3 - Mantyke

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mantine was introduced in Generation II. Then, in Generation IV, it was given a Baby pre-evolution called Mantyke. It immediately jumped toward the top of the list of cute creatures in the franchise. The smile, the eyelashes, and just how small it is, are cute as heck.

#2 - Piplup

Image via The Pokemon Company

Piplup is a favorite Water-type starter of many trainers and fans. Plushes galore have been made of Piplup. Why? Because it is so dang cute. It evolves into the super intimidating Empoleon but will always be remembered as one of the cutest Water-type Pokemon.

#1 - Squirtle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Squirtle, the Tiny Turtle Pokemon, is the cutest Water-type there is. It started the trend of cute Pokemon, along with Charizard, Bulbasaur, and Pikachu. The starters of Kanto are small and cute, but become massive juggernauts. Without Squirtle, many of these other cute Water-types would have no inspiration.