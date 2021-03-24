As cool as Ice-type Pokemon may be, they can also be plenty adorable.

Contrary to their type, Ice Pokemon can warm the hearts of players just as much as any other type. But something like this is exceptionally subjective, so take every entry on this list not as absolute fact but as a general appreciation for these adorably designed creatures!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Ice Pokemon of all time

#5 - Vanilite

Vanilite (Image via The Pokemon Company

Fans of the Pokemon franchise have let it be known how ridiculous they think it is that there's an ice-cream Pokemon. Regardless of how well-received Vanilite and its evolutions may have been, there's no question that the little soft-serve Pokemon is cute as a button.

That endearing smile and ice-crystal "blush" marks are absolutely adorable, and the little swirl on top gives Vanilite that little bit of extra charm it needed to be a cute design, instead of simply being a scoop on a cone.

#4 - Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Vulpix (Image via Saya Tsuruta and The Pokemon Company)

Both of Vulpix's regional variants manage to be winners in terms of cuteness. The icy Vulpix manages to be just as adorable as its warm-cored counterpart from Kanto.

The deep-blue eyes and absurdly fluffy tails are key points to Vulpix's cuteness. And its little tufts of ear-fur, newly acquired in its Alolan form to protect from the cold? Inspiring.

#3 - Swinub

Swinubs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The piglet Pokemon Swinub is simply adorable. The tiny porker shuffles along the ground, sniffing away for hidden treasures to munch on. But while not readily visible, Swinub has tiny little feet that scuttle away underneath it. Finding out about its tiny feet for the first time is assuredly a moment that gets an "awww" from anyone.

It's literally just a sleepy-looking bundle of warm fur. What's not to love?

#2 - Cubchoo

Cubchoo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This teddy-bear Pokemon is the perfect example of why some animals should keep getting Pokemon designs. Teddiursa was a simply adorable bear-themed Pokemon, and Cubchoo takes that cuteness a step further still.

With its stubby legs, black little paw pads begging to be prodded, and inquisitive and soulful eyes, Cubchoo is truly a cutie.

#1 - Spheal

Spheal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's literally just a seal in a perfect sphere form. A spherical seal! A Spheal! Its primary method of movement on land is to roll places.

It's even furry just like an actual seal, so once it's dried outm it's a soft and fluffy little beast that can be rolled around for fun. What more could a fan of adorable Pokemon ask for than this perfectly round and wholesome friend?