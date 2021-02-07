There are some incredible Pokemon designs that fans absolutely love, but there are others that should straight up not exist.

It is well-known that some Pokemon just seem lazily put together. There is nothing special about them compared to the best like Charizard or a Articuno.

These Pokemon are simply not worth the argument. They should never have been put into the franchise, plain and simple.

Top 5 Pokemon that shouldn't exist

#5 - Lickilicky

Image via Game Freak

Lickitung is already a weird Pokemon, but it fit in decently with the first Generation of creatures. It eventually got an evolution in the form of Lickilicky. It doesn't grow much and its tongue is even shorter than that of Lickitung. It is an incredibly strange evolution added to the franchise that was completely unneeded.

Advertisement

#4 - Klefki

Image via The Pokemon Company

Klefki came at a time when Pokemon appeared to be running out of ideas. Many normal everyday items were being made into poorly designed Pokemon. Klefki falls into that category. It is literally a key ring. It is known as the Key Ring Pokemon. It isn't a possessed key ring, because it isn't a Ghost-type. Klefki's place in the franchise should have gone to a better designed creature.

#3 - Vanillite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vanillite shouldn't exist for the same reason that Klefki shouldn't exist. Pokemon had to have been in a tough spot with ideas. They created a sentient ice cream cone. Vanillite and its subsequent evolutions would have been better left on the drawing board. Any other replacement ice-type design would have served the series well compared to the ice cream/snow cone.

Advertisement

#2 - Stunfisk

Image via The Pokemon Company

Not only should Stunfisk not exist, it should have never gotten a regional variant. Stunfisk is a lazily designed creature and is extremely forgettable. As a fish Pokemon, it is Ground/Electric with no signs of a Water-typing. It was even confirmed that Stunfisk was originally very different, but was altered to make this strange creature.

#1 - Jynx

Image via The Pokemon Company

Jynx is a Pokemon that has gotten a lot of hate and for good reason. It originally had a black color scheme for its skin instead of the purple seen nowadays. Jynx was labelled extremely racist due to it appearing like an olden day caricature of African-Americans.

Those people who called it out were completely right. Since then, Jynx has made very little in terms of appearances in the games or anime. Jynx never should have seen the light of day.