Generation II and Johto were the first instances of Dark-type Pokemon in the series.

This continuation of the Pokemon franchise added two brand new types, Steel and Dark. These were to balance some of the more powerful types found in the Kanto region.

Dark-types provide a counter to the incredibly strong Psychic-type. Since the type's introduction in Johto, many new Dark-types have been added. Never forget where it all began, though.

Top 5 Dark Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Murkrow

Murkrow is the Darkness Pokemon. This Dark/Flying-type, strangely, was only available in Kanto within Gold and Silver, however. In the remakes, it was obtainable in the Safari Zone, making its way to the Johto Dex. It has good Speed and Attack, but that is about it. Murkrow has an incredible purplish pink Shiny version though.

#4 - Sneasel

Sneasel is a unique Dark/Ice-type Pokemon. It has a great Attack stat of 95. Its Speed, however, is astronomical at 115. That is the highest base Speed stat of any Pokemon still capable of evolving. It has access to Dark, Steel, Normal, Fighting, Ice, Ground, Ghost, Bug, and Psychic attacks. That is an insane amount of coverage.

#3 - Houndoom

Houndoom was one of the best new Fire-type Pokemon added in the Johto region. It also had the Dark-typing attached to it. Overall, it has great stats. It shines in Special Attack at 110 and has good Speed at 90. Outside of the starter, Houndoom may be the best Fire-type to use for the in-game story.

#2 - Umbreon

Umbreon is arguably the most popular of the Eeveelutions. Along with Espeon, Umbreon was one of the brand new Eeveelutions introduced in Johto. It is known a surprising amount of bulkiness. Its base stat for HP is 95, Defense is 110, and Special Defense is 130. Umbreon has caused plenty of frustration for opposing trainers over the years.

#1 - Tyranitar

Tyranitar is one of the best Dark-type Pokemon and most powerful overall Pokemon, not just in Johto. This pseudo-Legendary Rock/Dark-type is a massive creature with plenty of anger to unleash. All of its base stats are great besides its Speed. Even in Sword and Shield, Tyranitar is a very popular Pokemon for competitive battling. Its introduction in Johto was just the beginning.