The hot-headed Fire-type Pokemon of the Johto region are few in number but are still a powerful offensive type worth considering on any team.

As a quick note, this list refers specifically to Pokemon that can be caught in the Johto region. This includes Generation I Pokemon but excludes Pokemon that can be caught only in Gold, Silver, and Crystal's post-game trip to Kanto.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fire Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Typhlosion

Typhlosion (Image via Camille Blum)

The Fire-type starter of Generation II is a decently competent Pokemon. It has high speed and special attack, giving it the ability to chip away at opponents before they even get a chance to react. And while mono-Fire may not be the best typing defensively, it's good at dealing with Steel-type tanks and the plentiful Grass-type.

Typhlosion also learns helpful moves like Dynamic Punch and Earthquake. Even if Typhlosion's attack stat isn't the best, it's more than capable of dealing some solid damage with powerful moves like these.

#4 - Magmar

Magmar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Magmar's poor showing in Generation I, it came back with a vengeance for GSC (Gold, Silver, and Crystal).

Just like in Generation I, Magmar's biggest selling point is its diverse move set and prowess as a mixed attacker. However, unlike before, Magmar is no longer a status-afflicting nightmare. Instead, it takes down its opponents through hard work and diverse attacks, like Throat Chop, Thief, and Thunder Punch.

#3 - Ho-oh

Ho-oh (Image via Niantic)

Ho-oh is the token legendary of Pokemon Gold and HeartGold, and a powerful force to be reckoned with.

Ho-oh is tied for having the highest stat total in the franchise at this point, with a whopping 680 in combined stats. Most of this has gone into its attack and special defense.

Aside from its sheer stat value, Ho-oh possesses a dangerous move set. It boasts moves like Recovery, Thunderbolt, Earthquake, Shadow Ball, and even its unique move, Sacred Fire. All of this makes Ho-oh a stand-out Fire-type of the Johto region.

#2 - Entei

Entei (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The elusive Entei is perhaps one of the most difficult legendary Pokemon to catch in the entirety of GSC. It's constantly fleeing from battle, forcing the player to track it down once more every time they want a chance to snatch the mythical mono-fire-type beast.

But the effort is more than worth it. While Entei's specialty is attack and speed, it has enough special attack to run away with a battle if allowed to set up a Sunny Day. Solar Beam and Fire Blast rip through most opposing Pokemon, making Entei a great choice for any team.

#1 - Houndoom

Houndoom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite having just been added in Generation II, Dark is already an incredibly powerful type. It's the perfect counter to not only the unstoppable Psychic-typing but also against the indomitable Ghost-typing, which had previously been weak only to itself. This makes Houndoom, as a mix of the all-consuming Fire-type and the newly introduced Dark-type, an offensive menace for the opposition.

Houndoom has a solid speed stat and a crippling special attack stat, letting it melt opponents within a few seconds of battle. In addition, Crunch is a special attack in this generation. This makes it an ultra-powerful attack in the hands of Houndoom, and causes poor Psychic-type powerhouses like Alakazam to weep in terror.