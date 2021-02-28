Typhlosion is an absolute unit and is a great focal point for any team in Pokemon Crystal.

Pokemon Crystal tied together both Gold and Silver in Generation II. Players could journey through Johto and then take on the challenges of the Kanto region once Johto was conquered.

Out of the three Johto starters, Cyndaquil is arguably the most dominant. The Johto and Kanto adventure can be a breeze with a fully evolved Typhlosion leading a party of incredible Pokemon.

The best team for Pokemon Crystal with Typhlosion

Typhlosion

Image via The Pokemon Company

At the centerpiece of the team, Typhlosion is a must. It is a solid attacker with a high Special Attack, decent Physical Attack, and good Speed. That will be its role on the team. Typhlosion is there to fight, and there are a variety of battles in Pokemon Crystal that can be handled by this montrous final evolution of Cyndaquil.

Advertisement

Fearow

Image via The Pokemon Company

Fearow is a simple, quick, and effective Flying-type Pokemon. It has a solid Attack stat and good Speed. This will allow it to take out the Pokemon that Typhlosion doesn't do supereffective damage against, such as Fighting-types. It can also be the Fly user of the team, as well as Steel Wing to go against Rock and Ice-types.

Victreebel

Image via The Pokemon Company

Victreebel will be the Grass-type Pokemon for the team. It even has a pretty great Attack and Special Attack. It can be a solid setup Pokemon, as well. Victreebel can learn Sleep Powder, Toxic, and some solid STAB moves to damage while opposing creatures are asleep. Or, you can switch out for something more effective.

Advertisement

Poliwrath

Image via The Pokemon Company

Poliwrath will fit in a Fighting and Water-type role. His stats are pretty balanced and are not considered bad in the slightest. This is a great Pokemon to teach Surf, along with some other STAB moves. Submission, Dynamic Punch, Ice Punch, Earthquake, Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Headbutt, Psychic, and several HMs are all about of its learnset.

Magneton

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magneton is an awesome Special Attacker. It can learn a ton of awesome Electric-type moves, as well as Rollout to switch things up a bit. Zap Cannon will do incredible damage with a Same Type Attack Bonus. Since the team is based on the story of Pokemon Crystal, having a squad that attacks well with minimal stalling is just fine.

Umbreon

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is where the bulk comes in. Umbreon is surprisingly bulky. It has solid HP and incredible defensive stats amongst Physical and Special. Umbreon can do some decent damage with Dark-type moves and also learn some good coverage attacks. Umbreon is a good Pokemon to send in when other members of the team need to be healed.