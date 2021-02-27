Feraligatr is a monstrous creature that can be the centerpiece of any team for Pokemon Crystal.

Pokemon Crystal is the third edition of Generation II, combining the beauty and story of both Gold and Silver. Those who choose Totodile, the Water-type starter, will eventually have the intense Feraligatr.

Its base Attack and Defense are pretty high. This means Feraligatr can dish out massive Physical damage and take some Physical damage sent back at it. With the right team built around it, Crystal's story will be a breeze.

The best team for Pokemon Crystal with Feraligatr

Feraligatr

This is the main Pokemon for the team. Feraligatr is only weak to Grass and Electric-types. It can learn a wide variety of Physical attacks. The role Feraligatr will play on the team is to simply decminate any opposition. It can dish out damage with Water, Ground, Fighting, and even a Bug-type move.

Pidgeot

Pidgeot remains a wonderful Flying-type choice in the Johto region. It is a quick Phyiscal attacker that can make for a good switch in Pokemon. If a match up is unfavorable, switching to Pidgeot and using its speed to your advantage is a great way to change the pace. It can also learn Steel Wing with the introduction of Steel-type in Gen II.

Arcanine

The Fire-type Pokemon outside of the starter are few and far between in Generation II. Crystal players will do well with an Arcanine on the team. It is another speedy Pokemon who can use both Physical and Special attacks. The game's story is the focus of the team. Not much setup is needed. Having some incredible attackers will do just fine.

Magneton

Magneton is a Special Attack legend in Pokemon Crystal. With a base Sp. Atk stat of 120, it can sweep through plenty of opposing Pokemon. As the Electric-type on the team, it will be able to do serious damage to Water and Flying-types. Anything else that isn't resistant will be in for some hurt too.

Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo was introduced in Generation II and makes for a wonderful defensive Rock-type. It also does great Physical damage. From Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, Sudowoodo can handle a lot of different Pokemon. It can also take a lot of Physical hits, giving trainers time to heal up and strategize.

Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff rounds out the team with a some bulkiness. It has massive HP, but it isn't great in its other stats. Still, it can stall and do some good damage while on the field. Knowing Sing will give it time to heal up with a Rest. It can also learn Dream Eater after putting opposing Pokemon to sleep. The coverage and different types of moves it can learn is invaluable to any team.