Top 5 defensive heroes in Dota 2

The ultimate showdown in Dota 2 is a high-ground siege.

No matter how much one side dominates, there is no winning in Dota 2 until the victor can take the tier-3 towers. There is a big reason many comebacks in Dota 2 tend to happen after a disastrous high-ground push. Not only are tier-3 towers tankier than towers before them, but they are also positioned atop a dangerous choke point. Combine this with a lack of uphill vision and a good defensive team and the recipe for a turnaround. By nature, Dota 2 rewards the ability to defend well. Slowly but surely, a defending team can catch up in net worth and, in the event of diebacks on the opponent's side, even end the game in a counterpush.

The skillsets of the following Dota 2 heroes shine when holding their high ground.

5) Treant Protector

Treant Protector has one of the best immunity-piercing ultimates of Dota 2 in 'Overgrowth'. Overgrowth covers a wide enough area to potentially disable an entire attacking team for 5 seconds. Almost any follow-up after this can guarantee a heavy blow right at the beginning of the high-ground clash.

Treant Protector is also among the only two heroes in Dota 2 who can heal a tower. Therefore, dealing chip damage to buidings is not a viable strategy against this hero.

4) Tinker

The extremely annoying nuke machine Tinker is Dota 2's popular punching bag. Tinker's effective means of countering a push is surely one of the reasons why. Firstly, it is almost impossible to siege high ground with a constant bombardment of nukes from deep behind enemy lines. There is no counter-play other than catching the Tinker off-guard, which is more difficult than it sounds.

Secondly, Tinker can also shove out undefended lanes and teleport back, turning a clean high-ground push into a tradeoff.

3) Techies

Techies is the most obvious entry in a list like this. The longer his team turtles, the greater the number of Remote Mines and Stasis Traps Techies prime on to the buildings. Any Dota 2 player with the misfortune of playing into a Techies high ground knows the sheer trauma of an instant teamwipe. The only counter-play against Remote Mines is sentry wards, but a Minefield Sign removes even that possibility.

2) Medusa

Ranged heroes have a clear edge when it comes down to defending high ground. Therefore, Sniper and Enchantress fit the bill very well. But the ultimate boss of turtling in Dota 2 is easily Medusa. If Medusa manages to farm up her core items, she can almost single-handedly thwart a whole team from going high ground. Unlike other ranged heroes, her Eye of Skadi-primed attacks hit various opponents simultaneously. If this isn't already enough, Medusa can literally force the entire team to turn tail and run if she uses Stone Gaze.

1) Winter Wyvern

In the healing and sustaining meta of Dota 2 patch 7.29, Wyvern comes out at the top of the support hierarchy. A well-used Cold Embrace on the right target is enough to turn around any teamfight. But Wyvern is a different beast altogether when it comes to defending the base. Winter's Curse is the ultimate tool of both initiation and counter-initiation. It can instantly turn a 5v5 into a 5v4. Plus, it acts as an easy set-up for bigger teamfight spells, holding the affected targets in place for 7 seconds with the right talents.

Edited by Sabine Algur