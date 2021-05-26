Dota 2 esports: Top 5 comebacks in The International history

A game of Dota 2 is always on a knife's edge. One small decision can change the outcome of the game dramatically.

Over the years, Dota 2 has seen some incredible comebacks, especially at the grandest stage of them all, The International.

The International is the single most important tournament in Dota 2. Teams and players spend the whole year preparing for that one tournament. As a result, The International is Dota 2 at the highest level.

Five most unbelievable rallies in The International Dota 2 history

5) Digital Chaos vs Evil Geniuses at The International 6

At The International 6, defending Champions Evil Geniuses faced Digital Chaos in the Lower Bracket Finals. DC was a team that formed just a few weeks before TI6 and was considered massive underdogs.

In their series against EG, they won the first game and lost the second. The deciding match saw one of the most exciting encounters in Dota 2 history. EG took an early lead, as Clinton "Fear" Loomis' Terrorblade was too strong for DC to fight. As a result, the latter adopted a split-pushing tactic.

Despite being down by a lot of gold and experience, DC continued to split-push while avoiding direct team fights. Thanks to some heroic plays from Roman "Resolut1on" Fomynok, Aliwi "w33" Omar, and David "Moo" Hull, DC managed to get mega creeps while their Ancient was exposed.

After getting a pick-off on Syed "Sumail" Hassan, DC managed to mount a final push and destroyed EG's Ancient to win the game spectacularly.

4) OG vs PSG.LGD at The International 8 (Upper Bracket Final)

OG was the weakest team on paper at The International 8. However, they went on a Cinderella run and managed to win the tournament. In both the Upper Bracket Final and Grand Finals, OG faced PSG.LGD in what are considered two of the most incredible series in Dota 2 history.

In the former, the two traded games to tie the series 1-1. The third game saw one of the most nail-biting finishes to a Dota 2 game ever. LGD took a considerable lead midway through the game and tried to rush OG's Ancient. OG had to cycle through their buybacks to defend their base.

In a prolonged fight with their ancient exposed Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen and Jesse "Jerax" Vainikka managed to defend their base and get a die-back on Wang "Ame" Chunyu's Terrorblade. With most of their team respawning, OG managed to capitalize on Ame's die-back and rushed LGD's ancient to win the game.

Jerax's echo slam on Ame and Toby "Tobiwan" Dawson's accompanying call will go down as one of the most iconic moments in Dota 2 history.

